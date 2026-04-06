April 06, 2026 3:04 PM हिंदी

Namish Taneja opens up about working with a transgender actor for the first time in his career on Mangal Mukhi

Namish Taneja opens up about working with a transgender actor for the first time in his career on Mangal Mukhi

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actor Namish Taneja has shared his experience of working with a transgender actor for the first time in his career, in the show Mangal Mukhi.

Sharing his experience of working on the show, Namish Taneja said, “This is the first time I have been part of a story like this, and also the first time I have worked so closely opposite a transgender actor.”

He further added, “Honestly, it was an incredibly comfortable and enriching experience. I had seen Ella on Instagram earlier and knew her as an influencer, but working with her made me realise what a wonderful and sincere actress she is. She brings a lot of depth and honesty to her performance.”

Talking about the show, Namish said, ‘What I truly appreciate about Mangal Mukhi is that it normalises something that should always have been normal, that talent, emotion, and connection go far beyond gender. Being part of this journey has been very special for me.”

Talking about Mangal Mukhi, the show will air onHungama OTT, and will be seen presenting a powerful and thought-provoking drama, all set to launch on 09th April 2026.

Starring Namish Taneja in a pivotal role, alongside Ella D’ Verma in a groundbreaking lead and Rati Pandey, the story follows a journey of identity, resilience, and justice set against the contrasting backdrops of Varanasi and Mumbai.

The series revolves around Mangal Mukhi, a transgender police officer from Uttar Pradesh who has long been ridiculed by her peers and sidelined by her superiors.

When she is assigned her first high-profile case following the mysterious death of a television star during a shoot, Mangal is drawn into a complex investigation that takes her deep into the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry.

Alongside her, Namish Taneja’s character plays a crucial role in navigating this layered investigation, becoming an important part of Mangal’s journey as they confront secrets, power dynamics, and hidden truths together.

–IANS

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