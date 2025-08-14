Naman Shaw: Teaching importance of celebrating national festivals is important to children

August 14, 2025 12:48 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Television actor Naman Shaw, who is currently seen playing Adit Saxena in Mangal Lakshmi, has shared that he is teaching the significance of Independence Day to his son Krivaan.

Naman said, "I feel parents have a crucial role in teaching their children the significance of different days, fostering a sense of understanding and appreciation for their cultural and personal significance.”

“Like other festivals, teaching the importance of celebrating national festivals is equally important. The need to understand and value hard earned democracy," the actor said.

Naman revealed that he is passionate about history.

“And I love sharing it with my son. Recently, he came home from school buzzing with excitement about Independence Day. His teachers had told him about how the British came to India and how our freedom fighters bravely fought for our independence."

As a father he's excited to see his son performing as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

"What's more, he's going to be dressed up as Subhas Chandra Bose for the school celebration on August 15th! He's super excited, and I am too! I enjoy giving him insights about our country's history and inspiring his curiosity," said the actor.

On drawing inspiration from the freedom fighter, Naman said Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy has had a profound impact on him.

The actor said: "As someone from Calcutta, it's no surprise that Subhas Chandra Bose's legacy has had a profound impact on you. Growing up in Bengal, where he was born and raised, you'd have been surrounded by stories of his bravery, risk-taking, and unwavering commitment to India's freedom struggle.”

“His emphasis on unity among Indians, regardless of background, religion, or region, is truly inspiring. And his military background certainly influenced his aggressive approach to fighting against the British.”

Naman added: “Who can forget his iconic speeches, like "Give me blood, and I'll give you freedom" and "Chalo Delhi"? His legacy continues to be celebrated, and his call to action still resonates with people today."

Naman started his television career by participating in "India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj" in 2004, and later featured in shows such as Kasamh Se," "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi," "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Kairee — Rishta Khatta Meetha" and "Tashan-e-Ishq", among many others.

