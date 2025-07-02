Nahid Islam-led NCP planning major protest against Bangladesh President

Dhaka, July 2 (IANS) Workers from the National Citizen Party (NCP) are planning to hold a major protest at Banga Bhaban - the official residence of Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin in Dhaka - on Thursday, demanding his resignation.

Local media cited that NCP protesters are making plans to defy police and army cordon and take control of Banga Bhavan.

Intelligence officials fear that the protest could turn violent as men carrying sharp-edged weapons, grenades and even bombs could hide behind women leaders who are planning to be at the forefront of the rally.

They said that hired persons would form the mainstay of the rally and have been promised Taka 1350-1500. Already more than 1000 hired violence-prone individuals have expressed willingness to be part of the protest rally, the revealed.

"In this regard, Mohammadpur gang and Kishore gang leaders have been contacted to initiate 'street distraction' and 'noise sabotage' during the rally to capture the Banga Bhavan and put pressure on the interim administration and the Bangladesh Army," said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Insiders reveal that immediately after the protest march, the formation of a 'third front' will be announced along with a recorded message demanding resignation of the President of Bangladesh. Social media handles would post and connect to gather comments of people to gain national and international attention and sympathy.

Interestingly, Nahid Islam, who led the so-called 'Anti-discrimination Student Movement' to remove former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power, is the NCP convenor.

Till recently, he was advisor for Information and Broadcasting and Posts, Telecommunication and IT.

Once considered quite close to Yunus, Nahid has commented that the NCP has a greater responsibility to maintain the ideals of the July Uprising.

Analysts reckon that Yunus has also been propping up the NCP to fight in the national elections which could be the reason behind his delaying tactics to hold national elections as it will give enough time to the NCP to prepare.

They believe that the euphoria that followed the regime change has long faded and the violent internal power struggle resurfaced.

"The current political climate stands in stark contrast to last August, when Yunus was invited to lead the interim government. The people of Bangladesh are now demanding elections, seeking to exercise their democratic rights and facilitate a smooth political transition. It seems the Chief Advisor may have grown too accustomed to the power he holds and is now making desperate efforts to remain in office," stated one official.

