Nagesh Trophy: Maharashtra beat Rajasthan; Karnataka thrashed Kerala in league matches

Hubali (Karnataka), Dec 26 (IANS) Maharashtra defeated Rajasthan while Karnataka dominated Kerala in crucial league matches of the 8th edition of the Nagesh Trophy -- Men's National T20 Cricket Tournament for Blind 2025 at the Railway Sports Ground in Hubali on Friday.

Both matches highlighted exceptional skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship, underscoring the growing talent and competitive spirit in Indian blind cricket.

In an exciting league encounter, Maharashtra defeated Rajasthan by three wickets. Batting first, Rajasthan posted 158/8 in 20 overs, with Vishanu Bhiya (44) and Rohitas Pareek (25) providing key contributions.

In response, Maharashtra chased down the target in 19.5 overs -- their chase anchored by a brilliant 76-run innings from B3 Anil Belsare, who was named Player of the Match. Parmeshwar (29) also played a pivotal role, while competitive bowling from Swapnil Dilip Wagh and Amol Karche kept the contest thrilling.

In the second match of the day, Karnataka thrashed Kerala by 174 runs in Hubli.

In a commanding performance, Karnataka posted a massive 320/2 in 20 overs, with Sunil Ramesh (186 off 78 balls) and Bhaskar B2 (59 off 34 balls) leading the charge.

Gudadappa added 38 runs, helping set a daunting target. Kerala could only manage 146/7 in 20 overs, despite Ahad B3 (49)* and Arjun P (31). Karnataka’s disciplined bowling, led by Lokesha B2 (1/5) and B1-Basappa Waddagolu (1/8.5), dismantled the chase. Sunil Ramesh was named Player of the Match for his outstanding innings.

Nagesh Trophy is India’s premier national-level T20 cricket tournament for visually impaired (blind) men’s teams. It brings together state and union territory teams from across the country to compete in a structured T20 format under the auspices of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), with support from organisations like the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled.

The eighth edition of the tournament had 29 teams in the fray, which were placed in six groups with a total of 56 league matches. The winners of Groups A, B, C, and D qualified directly for the Super 8 stage. The next two places in the Super 8 stage will be decided on Net Run Rate. The winners of Groups E and F will play against the 7th and 8th-placed teams from all the teams of Groups A to D in the eliminators, and the winners of those two matches will complete the Super 8 stage.

The Nagesh Trophy is named in honour of the late S. P. Nagesh, founder president of CABI and a champion for blind cricket development in India. The first edition of the tournament was held in 2018–19, and has continued annually with increasing participation and competitiveness. Teams from multiple states and union territories compete each year in round-robin league matches followed by knockouts and finals. Andhra Pradesh are the defending champion of the tournament, winning the title by beating Delhi in the finals last year.

--IANS

bsk/