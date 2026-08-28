Nagarjuna will be out of Hyderabad on birthday, says actor's production house to fans; urges them not to make the trip to meet him!

Hyderabad, Aug 28 (IANS) Informing fans that popular Telugu star Nagarjuna will not be available at his residence on his birthday this year as he will be travelling out of Hyderabad, the actor's production house has now urged fans and admirers not to make the trip to meet him on his birthday on August 29 this year.

In a statement, which it shared on its social media timelines, production house Annapurna Studios wrote, "Thank you for all the love, blessings, and advance birthday wishes for our King Nagarjuna Garu ahead of August 29. This year, Nagarjuna garu will be unavailable at his residence as he will be out of Hyderabad. We kindly request fans and well-wishers not to make the trip to meet him."

However, the production said that they had something special planned for the actor's brithday this year. It said, "Stay tuned to the official Annapurna Studios handle on August 29 for an exciting glimpse of #King100. Let's celebrate the King together!"

For the unaware, Nagarjuna is currently starring in his landmark 100th film, #King100. Backed by Annapurna Studios, this prestigious project is being directed by Ra Karthik, who is making his Telugu directorial debut. Shooting for the film, which is expected to be a memorable milestone in Nagarjuna’s career, is currently progressing at a brisk pace.

As Nagarjuna celebrates his birthday on August 29, the makers are gearing up to offer a special treat to fans by revealing the title of the film.

Actress Tabu plays a pivotal role in the movie and her reunion with Nagarjuna, after their memorable collaborations in classics such as Ninne Pelladatha and Aavida Maa Aavide, has generated tremendous buzz.

The film is being made on a grand scale, with an accomplished technical team handling various crafts. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. The makers are expected to announce more details about the cast and crew along with the title glimpse.

--IANS

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