Nagarjuna speaks about the treasured moments on ‘Kuberaa’ sets

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Veteran Telugu superstar Nagarjuna, who has joined forces with Tamil star Dhanush for the upcoming film ‘Kuberaa’, has expressed his gratitude towards director Sekhar Kammula.

‘Kuberaa’ marks Nagarjuna’s first collaboration with both Sekhar Kammula and Dhanush, making it a fresh on-screen dynamic fans are eagerly looking forward to.

Speaking at an event, Nagarjuna opened up about his long-standing desire to collaborate with Sekhar Kammula, as he said, “Ever since ‘Happy Days’, I’ve wanted to work with Sekhar. When he came to me with ‘Kuberaa’, I was genuinely surprised. This role is unlike anything I’ve done before”.

He also praised, calling it a pleasure to share screen space with someone he deeply admires. “Working with Dhanush was an absolute joy. I’ll always treasure the moments we shared on set”, he added.

The film features music by Devi Sri Prasad, who has delivered many super hit collaborations with Nagarjuna earlier.

The film is set against a gritty, unconventional backdrop, and promises a rollercoaster of surprises.

Earlier, The video asset from the upcoming multi-starrer film ‘Kuberaa’ was unveiled on Sunday. The video teaser promises a solid soundscape composed by the National Award-winning music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

Earlier, the video, titled ‘Trance of Kuberaa’ from the film was released by the makers. It paints the morally grey universe of the film in broad strokes, the finer details waiting to be unraveled on the silver screen.

The film marks the coming together of three National Award-winning artists, Dhanush, director Sekhar Kammula, and music composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) along with the Telugu superstar Nagarjuna.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, ‘Kuberaa’ is set to release in cinemas in five languages Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam worldwide on June 20, 2025.

