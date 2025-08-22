Naga Vamsi is the kind that bounces back up 10 times higher when put down by trolls, says Ram Gopal Varma

Chennai, Aug 22 (IANS) Coming out strongly in support of producer Naga Vamsi, who was viciously trolled on social media after the lacklustre response to 'War 2' in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, well known director Ram Gopal Varma has now said that Naga Vamsi was the kind of producer who, when put down by trolls, would bounce back up 10 times higher.

Taking to his X timeline to express support to the producer, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "From whatever I observed, @vamsi84 is the kind of producer, when THROWN DOWN by the good for nothing TROLLERS, he will BOUNCE UP 10 times HIGHER than the SKY."

It may be recalled that only recently, producer Naga Vamsi, whose production and distribution firm Sithara Entertainments distributed director Ayan Mukherji's 'War 2' in the Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, had hit back at trolls targetting him on social media, saying he was here to stay in cinema for a minimum of 10 to 15 years.

'War 2', which was directed by Ayan Mukerji, featured actors Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the lead. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film, which is the sixth installment in the fabled YRF Spy Universe franchise, hit screens worldwide on August 14 this year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. However, the high-octane action film hasn't been able to impress a section of the audience.

On getting to know that the film hadn't done as well as it was expected to do, trolls began targetting producer Naga Vamsi, who had aggressively promoted the film on social media, prior to its release. Several theories ranging from speculation about his decision to leave the film industry once and for all to the producer feeling dejected about having invested in the film were concocted on social media.

In a bid to answer all those trolling him and looking to trash these theories being floated about him, Naga Vamsi took to his X timeline a couple of days ago to put out a scathing post.

He wrote in Telugu, "Enti nannu chala miss avthunattu unnaru.. Vamsi adi, Vamsi idi ani gripping narratives tho full hadavidi nadustundi… Parledu, X lo manchi writers unnaru. Sorry to disappoint you all, but inka aa time raaledu… minimum inko 10-15 years undi. At the cinemas… for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!"

The post when loosely translated read, "It seems like you are missing me too much... There seem to be gripping narratives on Vamsi this and Vamsi that. It's okay, there seem to be good writers on X. Sorry to disappoint you all, but that time hasn't come yet... A minimum of 10-15 years remain for it. At the cinemas... for the cinema, always! See you all with our next outing #MassJathara, Very Soon!"

