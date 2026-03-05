Naga Chaitanya-starrer Vrushakarma's makers release spine-chilling glimpse video from film!

Hyderabad, March 5 (IANS) The makers of director Karthik Dandu's highly anticipated mythological thriller 'Vrushakarma', featuring actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead, on Thursday released a stunning, spine-chilling glimpse video from the film, that showed that the film would be much more than just an adventure revolving around a treasure hunt and that it would be more of a mythological thriller involving dark powers.

Taking to its social media handles to share the glimpse video, production house Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra (SVCC) wrote, "A mythical thriller like never before. Enter the world of #Vrushakarma. #VrushakarmaGlimpse OUT NOW. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni in @karthikdandu86's vision."

The glimpse video opens with a man, who is possessed by an evil power, sketching a portrait of a man whose eye is gouged out. After he finishes his sketch, he starts wincing in pain and eventually we see a bat like creature emerge from his mouth. It makes its way and kills a man in exactly the manner in which the portrait was made.

A voiceover says, "When an unparalleled power awakens... when the creation deviates from its purpose... destiny will choose its own course." Even as the video gives a fleeting glimpse at the characters of Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Naga Chaitanya in the film.

The makers have already disclosed that Meenakshi Chaudhary plays a character called Daksha in the film, while Jayaram plays a character called Professor Ranganath.

The glimpse video goes on to substantiate Naga Chaitanya's claims about this film, before he began work on it.

The actor, in an interview had said that his upcoming film with director Karthik, who is best known for having directed the horror thriller 'Virupaksha', would be a mythological thriller.

"This will be a very heavy VFX-based cinema and I am very excited about this project," Naga Chaitanya had said. The actor had gone on to point out that he had not done a film with this kind of span in his 15-year film career.

"This film will be in the zone of adventure, treasure hunting," the actor had said then.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had released the title of the film on Naga Chaitanya's birthday last year. The makers further unveiled the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya from "Vrushakarma".

The poster featured him in a raw and fierce avatar.Naga Chaitanya was seen flaunting his muscular physique, even as he sported an intense expression.

Sharing the first look poster of the film on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya had penned, "#vrushakarma it is for #nc24 (sic)".

The Karthik Dandu directorial is being backed on a massive scale by producers BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP (SVCC) and Sukumar Writings, respectively.

The film also boasts a strong technical team. The story for 'Vrushakarma' has been penned by director Sukumar. Cinematography for the film is by the talented Neil D Cunha while Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the film's music. The editing department is being headed by the National Award winner Navin Nooli. The Art direction for the forthcoming mythological flick has been done by Sri Nagendra Tangala, who earlier worked in Naga Chaitanya's 'Thandel'.

--IANS

mkr/