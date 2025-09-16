Nafisa Ali begins ‘new chapter’ as she resumes chemotherapy as ‘surgery is not possible’

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Veteran actress-politician Nafisa Ali, who in 2018 was diagnosed with stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer, on Tuesday shared an emotional update about her health, saying that she will be resuming chemotherapy as surgery is not an option for her at the moment.

Taking to Instagram, Nafisa posted a screenshot of a quote, which read: “One day my children asked, 'Who will we turn to when you're gone?’ I told them, ‘Turn to each other. That is my greatest gift -siblings who share the same love and memories. Protect one another, and remember: your bond is stronger than anything life can bring’.”

Saying that she loves life, Nafisa captioned the post: “A new chapter in my journey from today . I had my PET scan yesterday … so back to chemotherapy as surgery is not possible . Believe me I love life .”

Talking about Nafisa, she was the national swimming champion from 1972 to 1974. In 1976, she won the Eve's Weekly Miss India title, represented India at the Miss International contest & was declared the 2nd runner-up.

She stepped into the world of acting with the 1979 Shyam Benegal film Junoon with Shashi Kapoor. She was then seen in films such as Major Saab starring Amitabh Bachchan, Bewafaa, Life In A… Metro, Guzaarish and Yamla Pagla Deewana. She also acted in a Malayalam film called Big B with Mammootty.

It was in 2004, when Nafisa contested in the Lok Sabha elections from South Kolkata but was unsuccessful. In 2009, she contested the Lok Sabha election from Lucknow on the Samajwadi Party ticket after Sanjay Dutt's disqualification by the Supreme Court on the basis of a prior conviction. She then rejoined the Indian National Congress party in November 2009 and said she is returning to Congress for life.

However, she joined the All India Trinamool Congress in October 2021 ahead of the 2022 Goa Legislative Assembly election.

She was last seen in the 2022 film “Uunchai” directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, Danny Denzongpa and Nafisa Ali.

