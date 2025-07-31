Myanmar announces formation of new union government

Yangon, July 31 (IANS) Myanmar's National Defence and Security Council (NDSC) on Thursday formed a new union government and State Security and Peace Commission, the state-owned Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV) reported.

The union government is led by U Nyo Saw as Prime Minister, and the State Security and Peace Commission is chaired by Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the report.

The NDSC also decided to annul the order transferring the sovereign power to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services, according to the report.

Zaw Min Tun, a spokesperson of Myanmar's State Administration Council, said on Thursday the NDSC had decided to end the state of emergency to hold general elections.

In February 2021, Myanmar's then-Acting President U Myint Swe declared a one-year state of emergency and transferred sovereign power to the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services. The office of the Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services subsequently formed the State Administration Council, with Min Aung Hlaing as its chairman. The NDSC has made multiple six-month extensions until July 31 this year.

Meanwhile, Myanmar is working to accelerate its digital transformation with the implementation of the Myanmar Digital Economy Roadmap 2030, the state-owned daily Myanma Alinn reported on July 26.

A working coordination meeting of the country's Digital Economy Development Committee (DEDC) was held at the Ministry of Commerce in Nay Pyi Taw on July 25 to review progress and set priorities for the coming years.

Speaking at the meeting, patron of the committee Union Minister for Transport and Communications General Mya Tun Oo said that the rapid acceleration of growth through digital means is a key factor for developing countries to achieve progress, it said.

Citing World Economic Forum data, Mya Tun Oo said that the digital economy currently contributes at least 15 percent of global GDP and is expected to rise above 25 percent by 2030, urging the participating committee members to take coordinated action across all sectors to build a digital future for Myanmar, the report said.

The DEDC, a national-level body formed to spearhead the country's digital transformation, launched the Myanmar Digital Economy Roadmap 2030 in December last year, the report said.

The roadmap includes a strategic vision, six core objectives, nine priority sectors, nine strategic pillars, 22 strategic goals, and 77 action plans to be implemented over the next five years, the report said.

