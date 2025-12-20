My respects to a remarkable mind, says Kamal Haasan in tribute to Malayalam filmmaker Sreenivasan

Chennai, Dec 20 (IANS) Condoling the demise of one of India's greatest filmmakers, Sreenivasan, Tamil film actor and parliamentarian Kamal Haasan on Saturday offered his "respects to a remarkable mind".

The actor, who took to his X timeline to pen a touching tribute to Malayalam filmmaker Sreenvisan, wrote, " Some artists entertain, some enlighten, some provoke. #Sreenivasan did it all, with a smile that carried truth and a laugh that carried responsibility. My respects to a remarkable mind. Deepest condolences to his family and admirers."

Tamil actress Khushbu, in her condolence message on X, wrote, "Deeply saddened at the demise of a great actor and a fantastic writer of Malayalam cinema, Shri #Srinivasan Sir. He defied the norms of regular movie making and has delivered gems. More so he was a very loved and respected person. His common man's image made him every households favourite man. He will be truly missed. Rest in peace Sir. #omshanthi #srinivasan"

Malayalam actress Kalyani Priyardarshan, whose father Priyadarshan was a good friend of filmmaker Sreenivasan, took to her Instagram stories section to pen a tribute.

Posting a picture of her father along with director Sreenivasan, she wrote, "I have always said that there are a few friendships I watched growing up that made me want to get into cinema and work the way my dad did. And one of them was undoubtedly theirs."

She went on to add, "I grew up loving his work. It was always around me and without even realising it then, it became one of the reasons I chose this path. This feels like a loss for cinema. It feels like a loss for my family. Rest in peace dear legend... You will always be cherished."

For the unaware, actor, writer and director Sreenivasan is considered an icon of Malayalam cinema. The well known director, who was known for his acting as much as for his powerful writing, breathed his last on Saturday at the Trippunithura Taluk Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment for age-related illness. He was 69.

Sreenivasan is survived by his wife, Vimala, and his sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan, an acclaimed director, actor and singer, and Dhyan Sreenivasan, a popular actor.

An actor of rare versatility, he featured in nearly 225 films, excelling both as a comedian and as a leading man, often portraying the flawed everyman with unmatched authenticity.

--IANS

mkr/