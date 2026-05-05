My focus is on maximising the powerplay, that’s the demand of T20 cricket: KL

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Delhi Capitals' wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul stated that maximising the first six overs has become central to success in the T20 format, as he continues to anchor his team's campaign in IPL 2026 with consistent performances at the top of the order.

Among the side’s most reliable performers this season, Rahul has provided stability in the powerplay, a phase he believes has become decisive in modern T20 contests.

“T20 cricket has evolved over the last two or three years, especially in the IPL. You can see patterns in how teams are winning, and recently, teams that win the powerplay often go on to win the game,” Rahul told JioStar.

"A few years ago, games were usually decided between the 14th and 20th overs. The powerplay was always important, but now it carries even more weight.”

The right-hander revealed that the team management had defined his role clearly before the season, encouraging him to adopt a more aggressive mindset at the top.

“For me, personally, it’s something I’ve had to adapt to for the team. This season, the messaging from the team management was very clear. They spoke to me before the IPL and wanted me to bat at the top of the order and play with freedom,” he said.

With teams now targeting totals in excess of 60 in the first six overs, Rahul stressed the importance of intent, even if it does not always translate into success.

“You won’t always succeed, but the idea is right. My focus is on maximising the powerplay, because that’s the demand of the team and of T20 cricket right now,” he said.

Rahul has also developed a promising opening partnership with Pathum Nissanka, with the duo focusing on setting the tone early in the innings.

“It’s been fun. There isn’t a lot of talk in the middle. We’ve had one or two good partnerships, getting off to a flying start. That’s what the team wants, around 60 in the powerplay. Even a 25-30 run contribution in the first few overs sets the tone for the innings," Rahul said.

He added that most of their planning happens away from the field, with a focus on preparing for different match situations.

“At training, we talk about the shots we can play against different bowlers, what our options are if a spinner starts in the powerplay, and how to stay clear in our approach.”

Delhi Capitals will face five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming home fixture at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday.

--IANS

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