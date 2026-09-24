‘MY Bharat’ helping create future leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday that more than 3 crore young Indians have registered on the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) portal.

This proves, once again, that when it comes to “Seva and Samarpan for the nation, the youth will always be at the forefront,” the minister said.

“This youth empowerment initiative, through experiential learning and volunteering, is transforming lives and helping create future leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047. Be a part of this journey, register now and join the My Bharat movement,” Goyal posted on social media platform X.

According to the government, this achievement marks a significant expansion of India's largest youth engagement ecosystem, providing young people with opportunities to participate in experiential learning, volunteering, leadership, civic engagement and youth-led initiatives.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2023, ‘MY Bharat’ was established with the vision of creating a technology-enabled platform through which young Indians can participate in the nation's development journey.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of bringing the country's youth together on a common platform and enabling their greater participation in nation-building.

The platform crossed over 2 crore registrations in October 2025 and subsequently expanded its reach to more than 2.46 crore+ registered youth by August 2026.

The crossing of the 3-crore mark within the next phase of its expansion reflects the continuing growth of youth participation on the platform.

‘MY Bharat’ serves as a common digital gateway through which young people can discover and participate in Experiential Learning Programmes, volunteering opportunities, quizzes, leadership initiatives, youth dialogues and community engagement activities.

As of August 2026, more than 1.22 lakh youth had enrolled in nearly 25,000 Experiential Learning Programmes, providing opportunities for young people to gain practical exposure through participation beyond conventional classroom settings.

A key initiative being driven through ‘MY Bharat’ is the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2027, which is providing young Indians with multiple pathways to showcase their ideas, creativity, leadership and innovation towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

—IANS

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