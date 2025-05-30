May 30, 2025 6:10 PM हिंदी

'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai' actress Khushi Mukherjee turns vegan before Bakhri Eid

'Mutra Visarjan Varjit Hai' actress Khushi Mukherjee turns vegan before Bakhri Eid

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Actress Khushi Mukherjee, who will soon be seen sharing screen space with Arbaaz Khan in the forthcoming drama "Mutra Visarjan Varjit" decided to take a life-changing decision before Bakhri Eid 2025.

Khushi has turned vegan after some self-introspection, and realizing her love for animals. Sharing the reason behind this decision, she said, "So it all started when I was casually surfing YouTube and suddenly, I saw a video on my feed which was showing how on the occasion of Bakhri Eid, goats are sacrificed. Maybe it hit my YouTube algorithm since Bakhri Eid is near and I happened to see it. The video made me tear up and realize that how we as humans, can literally become so selfish and cruel just for our food pleasure."

"I am guilty of being nonvegetarian all my life and we only focus on the taste or the item. But that video made me look at the whole thing more from a humane point of view. So, I thought I needed to immediately change this, especially because I call myself an animal lover. I feel I can't selectively and conveniently talk about animal love when I enjoy eating chicken and meat. I don't believe in hypocrisy. I feel change begins from yourself and if I change myself and share my thoughts behind the change, maybe someone too will feel inspired hearing my reason to change and then they will change themselves too. At the end of the day, I want to do my bit to make this world a better place for animals. That's why, I have decided to completely turn vegan in my life. I hope slowly and steadily, more people give up eating meat. May God bless us all."

However, her decision faced some major backlash from Muslim netizens, who are taking her choice to not eat meat as an indirect attack against their religious practices.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

‘We need support, not politics’: Poonch victim’s relative criticises Rahul Gandhi

‘We need support, not politics’: Poonch victim’s relative criticises Rahul Gandhi

Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 1,660 crore transmission project in Maharashtra (File Photo courtesy AESL website)

Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 1,660 crore transmission project in Maharashtra

Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash among 55 questioned, say sources

Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash among 55 questioned, say sources

Justice Varma probe: Was the question of how the fire started left unanswered?

Justice Varma probe: Was the question of how the fire started left unanswered?

Justice Varma inquiry: Can the presence of cash alone imply guilt? ask sources

Justice Varma inquiry: Can the presence of cash alone imply guilt? ask sources

Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc sequentially, total income dips

Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc on-quarter, total income dips

Kaveri Kapur's latest release 'Reminisce' was penned by her at 15

Kaveri Kapur's latest release 'Reminisce' was penned by her at 15

Bihar: Karakat locals express joy after PM Modi’s rally, thank him for development push

Bihar: Karakat locals express joy after PM Modi’s rally, thank him for development push

Bengal Warriorz looking forward to Season 12 with new acquisitions from Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Player Auction to be held in Mumbai on May 31 and June 1.

Bengal Warriorz looking forward to Season 12 with new acquisitions from PKL auction

US Defence Secretary Hegseth in Singapore as Shangri-La Dialogue kicks off amid geopolitical tensions

US Defence Secretary Hegseth in Singapore as Shangri-La Dialogue kicks off amid geopolitical tensions