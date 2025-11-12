November 12, 2025 6:15 PM हिंदी

Muthusamy, Wolvaardt win ICC Players of the Month award for October 2025

Muthusamy and Wolvaardt win ICC Players of the Month award for October 2025

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) South African duo of spinner Senuran Muthusamy and skipper Laura Wolvaardt have been named winners of the ICC Players of the Month awards for October 2025, following standout performances in Tests and Women’s ODI World Cup, respectively.

Muthusamy earned the honour in the men's category ahead of fellow spinners – Pakistan’s Noman Ali and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, for his all-round display in the drawn Test series against Pakistan, claiming 11 wickets in Lahore and top-scoring with 89 in Rawalpindi.

“It feels great to be named the Player of the Month by the ICC, especially since it comes for performances in Test cricket, a format that every player wants to excel in. Playing for a side that won the ICC World Test Championship this year is a matter of great pride.

“I was privileged to be part of such a competitive series in Pakistan and am happy to have contributed with both ball and bat. I would like to thank my team-mates for their support and look forward to contributing for my team in the years to come,” he said.

Laura, meanwhile, dominated the ICC Women’s World Cup, scoring 470 runs in October alone, including hitting three fifties and a match-winning 169 in the semi-final against England in Guwahati. She edged out competition from India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for the monthly award.

“It’s an honour to win this award following the team’s World Cup performances in India, as part of a historic event for women’s cricket. The tournament featured outstanding matches and remarkable displays, which makes this recognition especially meaningful.

“While winning the tournament would have been ideal, we take pride in our victories and the unbreakable spirit we showed, while remaining confident that an ICC World Cup title is within reach. I appreciate everyone’s support, and I will always strive to make you proud on the field,” she said.

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

Priyanka Chopra shares favourite Hindi words of husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shares favourite Hindi words of husband Nick Jonas

On Aryan’s birthday, Vivek Oberoi shares how director developed 6 pack abs after being inspired by SRK

On Aryan’s birthday, Vivek Oberoi shares how director developed 6 pack abs after being inspired by SRK

Gujarat cabinet congratulates CM Patel for farmer-friendly relief packages

Gujarat cabinet congratulates CM Patel for farmer-friendly relief packages

Pakistan formally entrenches military dominance within constitutional framework: Report

Pakistan formally entrenches military dominance within constitutional framework: Report

Yuvan Shankar Raja sings in G V Prakash's music for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' (Photo Credit: G V Prakash/X)

Yuvan Shankar Raja sings in G V Prakash's music for Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi'

Shuttler Jerlin Jayaratchagan to be India’s flag bearer in the Deaflympics 2025 in Tokyo, Japan,

Deaflympics 2025: Shuttler Jerlin Jayaratchagan to be India’s flag bearer in Tokyo

Actor Pavish’s new film titled 'Love Oh Love' (Photo Credit: G V Prakash/X)

Actor Pavish’s new film titled 'Love Oh Love'

India A completes intensive preparatory camp ahead of Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament

India A completes intensive preparatory camp ahead of Rising Stars Asia Cup tournament

India 'mother of democracy', steadfast source of inspiration: Botswana President (Ld)

India 'mother of democracy', steadfast source of inspiration: Botswana President (Ld)

Farman Haider show ‘Jagadhatri’ helped him realise his childhood dream

Farman Haider show ‘Jagadhatri’ helped him realise his childhood dream