Muslim cleric slams SP's pitch for 'separate' quota for Muslim women, backs Women's Reservation Bill

Bareilly, April 16 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat Chief, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, on Thursday criticised the Samajwadi Party's (SP) demand for a separate reservation for Muslim women, calling it "politically driven", while expressing continued support for the Women's Reservation Bill that proposes 33 per cent quota for women in Legislatures.

The All India Muslim Jamaat Chief said he continues to welcome the proposal backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enhance women's representation through constitutional amendments.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the chief Muslim cleric noted its pitch for a separate quota for Muslim women reflects "politics of opposition" rather than genuine concern for empowerment.

"If the Samajwadi Party is demanding a separate reservation for Muslim women, it is their political approach. They are focused on opposition politics and do not pay attention to basic developmental issues," Barelvi added.

He, however, said that from an Islamic perspective, active participation of Muslim women in politics remains a complex issue.

He added that the current political environment may not always ensure dignity, safety and modesty for women.

"Islam discourages Muslim women from getting trapped in the quagmire of politics. The political field today is difficult, and there are concerns about dignity and security," Barelvi said.

At the same time, he emphasised that Muslim women are constitutionally independent and have full voting rights.

"I do not tell anyone whether they should enter politics or not -- that is their personal choice. I am only presenting the Islamic perspective," Barelvi added.

Referring to remarks by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticising the Samajwadi Party, the All India Muslim Jamaat Chief said such observations are valid if backed by concrete action for the welfare of Muslim women.

Meanwhile, the Muslim cleric's views drew sharp disagreement from Shahi Mufti of Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Chaudhary Ifraheem Husain, who said Islam does not prohibit women from participating in public life.

"This interpretation is against Islam. Women have equal rights in consultation and social service, and there is no restriction on them offering advice or participating in societal matters," Husain added.

The differing opinions underline a broader debate within the Muslim community over the role of women in politics, even as discussions continue nationally over expanding women's representation in legislative bodies.

However, despite their sharp differences on the question of Muslim women's participation in politics, both of them have welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill, backing the move to ensure greater representation of women in legislative bodies.

--IANS

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