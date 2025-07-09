July 09, 2025 9:00 PM हिंदी

Musk’s Starlink receives approval from India’s space regulator, set to roll out services soon

Musk’s Starlink receives approval from India’s space regulator, set to roll out services soon

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) In what could change the future of affordable satellite-based internet service in India, Elon Musk’s Starlink on Wednesday received approval from the country's space regulator, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

With this, the final regulatory hurdle for the cheaper internet service to start rolling its commercial satellite broadband operations in the country has been cleared, according to the IN-SPACe authorisation list on its website.

Starlink now needs to acquire spectrum from the government and establish ground infrastructure for its services. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is set to grant trial spectrum to the US-based space firm to complete security compliance demonstrations.

Starlink has signed its first commercial agreements with VSAT providers in India. VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) service providers offer satellite-based internet and communication solutions, particularly for locations with limited or no terrestrial connectivity.

The affordable satellite-based internet service Starlink is now set to roll out in the country in a few months.

While the groundwork is nearly complete, some technical and procedural steps remain before the service can be launched in a few months.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said last week that all due diligence has been completed from their end for the entry of SpaceX’s Starlink service in India, and once they receive the necessary regulatory and licensing approvals from the space regulator, they can roll out the service in the country whenever they wish to.

The space regulator had earlier issued a draft letter of intent (LOI) to the company.

Starlink provides internet through a network of satellites orbiting Earth. The company currently operates the world’s largest constellation of satellites, with more than 6,750 in orbit. Starlink services are already available in several countries, including Mongolia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, Azerbaijan and Sri Lanka.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Starlink’s rival, is also awaiting regulatory approvals from both the DoT and IN-SPACe. Kuiper is planning a large-scale satcom rollout in India.

--IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

'The Spongebob: Search for Squarepants' trailer takes the Bikini Bottom Gang on a new adventure

'The Spongebob: Search for Squarepants' trailer takes the Bikini Bottom Gang on a new adventure

Iga Swiatek reaches maiden semifinal with straight sets win over Liudmila Samsonova in women's singles section in Wimbledon 2025 in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Swiatek reaches maiden semis with straight sets win over Samsonova

India and Namibia sign two MOUs in fields of health and entrepreneurship

India and Namibia sign two MOUs in fields of health and entrepreneurship

PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated in Jamnagar, aims to provide affordable medicines to all

PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra inaugurated in Jamnagar to provide affordable medicines to all

Makrand Deshpande & Brijendra Kala unveil the trailer of 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai'

Makrand Deshpande & Brijendra Kala unveil the trailer of 'Jaan Abhi Baaki Hai'

East Bengal FC sign talented defender Martand Raina on a three-year contract

East Bengal FC sign talented defender Martand Raina on a three-year contract

Jenna Ortega faces another challenge as she returns to Nevermore in 'Wednesday Season 2' trailer

Jenna Ortega faces another challenge as she returns to Nevermore in 'Wednesday Season 2' trailer

Delhi-NCR hit by sudden downpour, waterlogging triggers traffic chaos

Delhi-NCR hit by sudden downpour, waterlogging triggers traffic chaos

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7 series with some top-notch AI features

Samsung launches Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7 series with top-notch AI features

Planted 204 crore saplings, reforested 5 lakh acres in eight years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Planted 204 crore saplings, reforested 5 lakh acres in eight years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath