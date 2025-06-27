Good start for Diksha Dagar, Vani Kapoor in German Masters

Hamburg (Germany), June 26 (IANS) Diksha Dagar was 2-under with three holes still to play in the first round of the Amundi German Masters at the Par-73 Green Eagle Golf Course near here on Thursday. She was T-13, but the round was still in progress. She was the best placed among the nine Indians playing in the event this week. Diksha was lying at T-13.

Vani Kapoor opened with a steady 1-under 72 in the first round and was lying T-20.

Diksha had four birdies against two bogeys. She had two birdies and two bogeys on the front nine and then added two birdies on the 12th and the 13th to get to 2-under.

The early leader was England’s Alice Hewson, who had a bogey-free 5-under 68, and she was sharing the lead with Helen Briem of Germany, Kiwi Amelia Harvey, and Sweden’s Eliner Sudow. Three others were at 4-under.

Vani Kapoor had two birdies against one bogey, and all that action happened on the front nine; she had pars on all nine holes of the back nine.

Among the other Indians, Avani Prashanth, who has played the event as an amateur in the past, carded even par 73 while Tvesa Malik was even through 13 holes.

Avani’s even par 73 includes four birdies against two bogeys and one double bogey.

Things did not go well for Sneha Singh and Amandeep Drall, who shot 5-over 78 each, while Hitaashee Bakshi was also 5-over but had 10 holes to play. Neha Tripathi finished 10-over. Vidhatri Urs had a disastrous time and was 10-over through just nine holes.

The German Masters is a golf tournament on the Ladies European Tour that was last year played at the Golf & Country Club Seddiner See near Berlin, Germany. It was initially started in England as the Ladies British Masters in 2000 and was held at Mottram Hall in the North West of England till 2001 before it was discontinued. It was resurrected after a decade's hiatus in 2012 and played at Buckinghamshire Golf Club near London. The next year, it was rechristened as the Ladies European Masters to signify its importance on the LET schedule.

