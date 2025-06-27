June 27, 2025 1:08 AM हिंदी

J&K LG meets political leaders, discusses Amarnath Yatra preparations

Srinagar, June 26 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Thursday held a meeting with political leaders at Raj Bhawan here and discussed the preparations for Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin from July 3.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah; Sat Sharma, Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta (BJP); Tara Chand and Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Indian National Congress); Showkat Ahmad Mir and Jagdish Singh Azad (National Conference); Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami (CPIM); Sajad Gani Lone (J&K Peoples Conference); Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari (J&K Apni Party); Iltija Mufti (PDP) and Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen Shah (J&K People’s Democratic Front).

The L-G shared the dedicated efforts made by the Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, Administration, J&K Police, security forces and all the stakeholders for the safe and successful conduct of the holy yatra.

“With the blessings of Baba Amaranth and the significant enhancements to essential facilities and services, this year's pilgrimage promises to be memorable and spiritually enriching for devotees. It will also mark the beginning of a new chapter for Jammu and Kashmir,” he claimed.

He also welcomed the suggestions and inputs received from the senior political leaders and sought their cooperation to make the yatra more convenient and hassle-free for the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji.

“The leaders of all political parties are members of the J&K family, and I believe pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath Ji is the socio-cultural responsibility of this family. We must walk shoulder to shoulder with a resolve to welcome all devotees and make Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra a huge success,” he said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and all the senior leaders reiterated their commitment and assured every support to the holy pilgrimage.

The politicians claimed that the Amarnath Ji Yatra is woven into Jammu and Kashmir's composite culture and is also crucial for the region's economy.

“The smooth and successful conduct of this sacred pilgrimage is our shared responsibility,” they said.

The senior leaders also urged the people of Jammu & Kashmir to warmly welcome the devotees and play their vital role as key stakeholders in the Yatra.

Condemning the Pahalgam Terror Attack, the politicians said the way the people of Kashmir valley, irrespective of their political ideologies, came out on the streets against terrorism sent a strong message to the adversary that violence has no place in our society.

--IANS

sq/dan

