Munmun Dutta fulfils dream with Christmas celebration in Budapest

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Television actress Munmun Dutta, known for playing the popular character Babita Krishnan Iyer in “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, is soaking in the festive spirit far from home this Christmas, as she celebrates the season in Budapest, ticking off a dream from her bucket list.

Sharing glimpses of her holiday on Instagram, Munmun revealed that celebrating Christmas in Europe had always been close to her heart. In the images, the actress is seen surrounded by twinkling lights in a bustling Christmas market.

She even shared a string of images of herself wrapped up in a faux fur beige hued overcoat and earmuffs.

For the caption, she wrote: “And it’s Christmas in Budapest. My favourite time of the year. It was a long cherished dream to celebrate Christmas in Europe amongst beautiful lights, mulled wine, marzipans and of course biting cold weather.”

“And I got to do that before this year ends. I could not be any more grateful and happy. #munmundutta #christmasishere #budapest #hungary,” she added.

Talking about her show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah”, the sitcom is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha. Produced by Asit Kumarr Modi, it is one of the longest-running television series in India. The series premiered on 28 July 2008.

The series is set in Mumbai and follows the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, a diverse community with people from different cultural and regional backgrounds.

Most storylines focus on an individual, a family, or sometimes the entire society as they encounter and resolve various problems. The characters frequently support one another and celebrate festivals together, highlighting their close-knit bond.

A recurring theme centers on Jethalal Champaklal Gada, who often finds himself in comical situations and troubles, with brief moments of relief before new challenges arise.

--IANS

dc/

