Mumbai Open WTA 125K: 'Indian players have the potential to beat anyone,' says third seed Jeanjean

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Third seed Leolia Jeanjean believes Indian women players have the quality and potential to challenge top opponents, as she progressed to the quarterfinals of the Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) courts on Friday.

The world No. 115 French player, who is enjoying her good start to the 2026 season, praised the depth in Indian women’s tennis after opening her singles campaign against India’s Vaishnavi Adkar.

“I think India has really good players. Even last year, I played Sahaja (Yamalapalli), and she’s really good. Maaya (Rajeshwaran Revathi) also has incredible potential. The quality of tennis is really high. They have the potential to play against anybody here and beat anyone,” Jeanjean said.

The 30-year-old added that greater exposure at the international level could help Indian players become more consistent. “Maybe they just need to play more tournaments to be more consistent at this level,” she noted.

Jeanjean, who is also competing in the doubles draw alongside Switzerland’s Naima Karamoko, expressed satisfaction with her performances so far in Mumbai.

“I played two really good matches. A couple of days ago, it was my first win of the season, so I’m really happy. The conditions are good, the people are nice and the organisation is really good. It has been a wonderful experience so far,” she said.

The Frenchwoman has steadily climbed the rankings over the past few seasons and has featured in the main draws of the French Open, US Open and Australian Open. One of the highlights of her career came at the 2022 French Open, where she reached the third round and registered her first win over a top-10 player by defeating Karolina Pliskova.

Jeanjean’s career, however, has not been without challenges. A serious knee injury at the age of 15 forced her to step away from professional tennis for several years. After undergoing surgery, she later moved to the United States and played collegiate tennis before returning to the professional circuit full-time at the age of 25.

Looking ahead, Jeanjean said consistency and mindset remain her key goals. “The aim is to be more consistent in these tournaments, try to break through and push towards the top 70. It’s not easy, so the key is to keep a good mindset, stay positive on court and enjoy the process,” she said.

