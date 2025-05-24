May 24, 2025 3:50 PM हिंदी

Mukul Dev’s cremation to be held in West Delhi, actor’s brother Rahul Dev issues statement

Mukul Dev’s cremation to be held in West Delhi, actor’s brother Rahul Dev issues statement

Mumbai, May 24 (IANS) The final rites of the late actor Mukul Dev, who passed away on Friday, will be held in Delhi on Saturday.

The actor’s brother Rahul Dev shared the details with regards to his cremation. He wrote in a statement, “Our brother Mukul Devpassed away peacefully at New Delhi last night. He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Siddhant Dev. Cremation at 5pm in West Delhi”.

Mukul Dev, who is known for his work in films like 'Son of Sardaar', 'R... Rajkumar', 'Jai Ho' and others, passed away at the age of 54. The cause of the actor's death remains unclear.

Mukul Dev was born in New Delhi into a Punjabi family with roots in a village near Jalandhar. His father Hari Dev, was an assistant commissioner of police, and was the one who introduced him to Afghan culture. His father could speak Pashto and Persian.

An early exposure to the world of entertainment for the actor was when in class 8 he got his first pay cheque when he impersonated Michael Jackson for a dance show organized by Doordarshan.

The actor was also a trained pilot from the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi.

He made his foray in the world of acting with the television serial 'Mumkin' in which he played the role of Vijay Pandey in 1996. He also acted in Doordarshan's 'Ek Se Badh Kar Ek', a comedy Bollywood countdown show.

He was also the host of 'Fear Factor India' season 1. He started his journey in films with 'Dastak', in which he essayed the role of ACP Rohit Malhotra. The film also marked the debut of the former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

'Metro..In Dino's first track ‘Zamaana Lage’ introduces us to the interconnected battle of modern love

'Metro..In Dino's first track ‘Zamaana Lage’ introduces us to the interconnected battle of modern love

Shriya Pilgaonkar leads investigation in whodunnit mystery ‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’

Shriya Pilgaonkar leads investigation in whodunnit mystery ‘Chhal Kapat The Deception’

PM Modi’s vision for 2047 crucial to bridge development gap: JD-U backs NITI Aayog meet amid Oppn criticism

PM Modi’s vision for 2047 crucial to bridge development gap: JD-U backs NITI Aayog meet

Dance reality show 'Super Dancer' returns for season 5

Dance reality show 'Super Dancer' returns for season 5

RBI’s dividend bonanza driven by robust gross dollar sales, higher forex gains

RBI’s dividend bonanza driven by robust gross dollar sales, higher forex gains

Lizzo channels Beyonce as she enjoys her blonde era

Lizzo channels Beyonce as she enjoys her blonde era

Neena Gupta channels her inner chef as she shares her recipe for homemade Aloo Paneer

Neena Gupta channels her inner chef as she shares her recipe for homemade Aloo Paneer

India must work towards future-ready cities, increase speed of development: PM Modi

India must work towards future-ready cities, increase speed of development: PM Modi

Mukul Dev’s cremation to be held in West Delhi, actor’s brother Rahul Dev issues statement

Mukul Dev’s cremation to be held in West Delhi, actor’s brother Rahul Dev issues statement

A ‘Made in US’ Apple iPhone can cost a whopping $3,500

A ‘Made in US’ Apple iPhone can cost nearly Rs 3 lakh: Analysts