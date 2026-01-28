Mukesh Rishi on AR Rahman’s communal remarks, says 'God has given him so much, complaining about work isn’t fair'

Mumbai Jan 28 (IANS) Actor Mukesh Rishi has reacted to the recent communal remarks passed by legendary music maestro AR Rahman.

Talking to IANS in an exclusive conversation, Mukesh Rishi highlighted that you cannot just complain, calling Rahman’s remarks as unfair.

“When God has given you so much, saying that you are not getting anything doesn’t feel fair. Everyone should understand and accept that, and Mr. AR Rahman should think about it.”

Mukesh further said, “So many talented people come into the industry every year. Sometimes you may not find work even if you are talented, but some people are clearly blessed by God.”

He added, “Still, the rules are the same for everyone. I can’t complain about why I am not getting work or why I am doing fewer films. I am simply following what I have been told and continuing to put myself out there, so that at least when someone sees me, they know that I am still around.”

He highlighted, “This applies to everyone, whether you are a politician, a music director, or an actor, the rules don’t change. Today’s hero may be playing a different role and even turning into a villain, but that doesn’t mean I should limit myself or stop moving forward. I feel Mr. Rahman should understand this too. He has been working for 20–25 years, everyone has loved his work, we have all enjoyed singing his songs, and many of his songs have been big hits.”

For the uninitiated, during a recent interaction with BBC Asian Network, Rahman had spoken about getting limited work offers in Bollywood.

He said, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family."

The music composer had faced a lot of backlash for his remark on 'communal' bias in the Hindi film industry.

Post being subjected to a lot of criticism recently, the music composer apologised through a video on his social media account.

