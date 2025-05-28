Mugafi turns global presenting partner for Dhanush, Nagarjuna-starrer ‘Kuberaa’

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) Mugafi, the fast-growing entertainment company known for its focus on story development and creator-led narratives, has officially acquired the Indian film 'Kuberaa' as a global presenting partner.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa features an exceptional cast including Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Jim Sarbh among others.

Mugafi will lead the film’s international rollout. The partnership marks a strategic move by Mugafi to build its global presence and champion the emerging content landscape.

"This is a strategic move that aligns perfectly with our mission to champion compelling narratives and strengthen the creative foundation of film projects," said Vipul Agrawal, Founder of Mugafi.

"Working with Sekhar Kammula and such a talented cast is an honour. At Mugafi, we believe in the power of storytelling that transcends boundaries, and 'Kubera' is a project that embodies this vision."

Kuberaa is a high-concept drama that blends human emotion, ambition, and societal commentary with scale and visual storytelling. With its mix of top tier talent and a director known for grounded and powerful narratives, the film is poised to appeal to both Indian and international audiences.

The film has been produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

Rao said, "Partnering with Mugafi and Vipul brings a fresh energy and creative synergy to Kubera. Their commitment to nurturing bold, meaningful narratives aligns perfectly with our vision for this film. All of us are excited to bring Kuberaa to audiences worldwide."

Adding to the association, Manish Vasisht, strategic advisor to this association said, “Mugafi’s global outreach for exploitation of ancillary rights backed by Sree Venkateswara Cinema’s vision of moviemaking will benefit Kuberaa globally.”

Kuberaa is scheduled to hit screens on June 20 theatres worldwide.

