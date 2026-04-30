April 30, 2026 3:02 PM हिंदी

Mudassar Aziz: Ayushmann Khurrana’s the nation’s favourite ‘good man in a situation'

Mudassar Aziz: Ayushmann Khurrana’s the nation’s favourite ‘good man in a situation

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do” filmmaker Mudassar Aziz has spoken about the lead actor of his upcoming film Ayushmann Khurrana, and said that he is the nation’s favourite ‘good man in a situation’.

Mudassar's upcoming film is a multi-starrer also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh.

Talking about Ayushmann, Mudassar said in an exclusive quote to IANS: “I believe Ayushmann Khurrana is the nation’s favourite ‘good man in a situation’. His excellence has shone through his work over the decade in this genre.”

The director is proud to bring “to his audiences an Ayushmann Khurrana, who this time is also the solution to his own situation.”

“Prajapati Pandey selected Ayushmann Khurrana to play himself effortlessly,” he said.

Sharing insight into the franchise, Mudassar emphasized the evolution of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, hinting at a fresh take while retaining its core comedic essence.

Talking about the dynamics on set, the director said: “Holding multiple character arcs in situational comedy requires effort in first devising a gripping screenplay. To not get carried away by gags, but to rather make an effort to put them in situations, allows them to retain their arcs.”

“As for comedy timing, I’m blessed I worked with 6-7 fantastic actors on this one and that is their credit as much as mine,” he said.

As per the synopsis, the story of “Pati Patni Aur Woh Do” is set in Prayagraj, where an ideal wedding takes an unexpected turn when one decision leads to a chain of misunderstandings, suspicion, and comedic chaos.

Gulshan Kumar, B R Chopra and T-Series present, a T-Series Films and B R Studios Production, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar and creatively produced by Juno Chopra.

The film will release on May 15.

--IANS

dc/

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