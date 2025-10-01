October 01, 2025 10:16 PM हिंदी

MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Farmers have welcomed the PM Narendra Modi-led Central government's decision to increase the minimum support price (MSP) on various rabi crops, saying a hike in crop prices increases their income, while many of them have termed it a Navratri gift.

Jasvir Singh, a farmer from Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, told IANS that any increase in MSP is undoubtedly a beneficial step for farmers.

"The government has increased the prices for crops this year; they did it the previous year as well, and I believe the government must be doing so in upcoming years as well," he said.

A better price would always bring happiness to a farmer's family, he added.

Anurag Pawar, hailing from the same district, thanked the government for increasing prices on rabi crops, including wheat, mustard, and others.

"The Modi government have been continuously increasing the prices on kharif and rabi crops since it came into power. Last year, the government hiked MSP on wheat by Rs 85; this year, it is Rs 150," he said.

Farmers of Guna districts in Madhya Pradesh have also hailed the government decision, saying it showed the government's commitment toward farmers.

The Modi government's decision on NSP is entirely in favour of farmers, said Bhawani Shankar Sharma.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done plenty of work for farmers, and he continues to do so. Farmers are already getting benefits of the PM Kisan Scheme and the PM Fasal Bima Yojana," Sharma stated.

Narmada Shankar Bhargava said that there could not be a better decision, favouring farmers, where there is a price hike for their crops every year.

" I appreciate the Modi government's efforts to achieve the target of doubling farmers' income," Bhargava noted.

Meanwhile, farmers of Basti district in Uttar Pradesh termed the Modi government's decision a motivation for farmers.

Mangala Prasad Maurya said that a hike in the MSP motivates farmers to engage in farming more seriously and increase production.

Rammurat Chaudhary said that the government’s step is commendable, but farmers should also have the authority to decide prices.

Another farmer, Umesh Yadav, welcomed the move but added that unless the increase is based on the actual cost incurred, farmers will not be fully satisfied.

--IANS

aps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Nushrratt Bharuccha flaunts her carefree side, during her trip to the Niagara Falls

Ekler, Blackwell & Yarovyi script world records in 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Ekler, Blackwell & Yarovyi script world record (Ld)

'Festive booster': Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state govts

'Festive booster': Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,01,603 crore to state govts

Khadi lives on: Weavers of UP’s Mahoba carry forward Gandhi’s vision

Khadi lives on: Weavers of UP’s Mahoba carry forward Gandhi’s vision

MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

MSP hike on rabi crops shows govt commitment: Farmers

Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

Maharashtra: Khadi craze grips Nalasopara ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

PoK leader Shaukat Mir compares Pakistan’s army to ‘a witch bent on killing people’

PoK leader Shaukat Mir compares Pakistan’s army to ‘witch bent on killing people’

Bangladesh: Law Advisor Nazrul says no possibility of lifting ban on Awami League activities (File image)

Bangladesh: Law Advisor Nazrul says no possibility of lifting ban on Awami League activities

Bangladesh: EC directs NCP to choose symbol from official list amid demand for 'Shapla' (File image)

Bangladesh: EC directs NCP to choose symbol from official list amid demand for 'Shapla'

Yogesh Kathuniya stresses the importance of action, not words, after winning yet another silver medal in men's F56 discus throw at the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: Yogesh Kathuniya stresses the importance of action, not words, after yet another silver