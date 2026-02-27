US elderly scam courier sentenced to six years in $1.7 million fraud scheme

Washington, Feb 27 (IANS) A 29-year-old man has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a scheme that stole over $1.7 million from elderly victims across the United States.

Zabi Ullah Mohammed was sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, US Attorney Kurt Alme said Thursday.

Mohammed was found guilty after trial in October 2025 of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of wire fraud.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Mohammed acted as a courier in a scheme designed to steal from elderly victims across the United States.

Prosecutors said the fraud took several forms. But the objective was consistent. Victims were falsely led to believe that it was necessary to withdraw money and other assets from financial institutions and hand them over to a supposed “federal agent” for “safekeeping”.

There was no federal agent. The money and assets provided under that pretext were stolen.

Authorities identified Mohammed as a conspirator after a victim in Missoula, Montana, reported losing more than 900,000 dollars in the scam.

Law enforcement then set up a controlled operation. Officers arranged a ruse pickup in Missoula using a package fitted with a tracking device.

Mohammed arrived to collect the package, believing it contained cash. When he discovered the tracker inside, he threw the package out of his vehicle and attempted to flee. He was arrested shortly thereafter.

At the time of his arrest, Mohammed claimed he too was a victim of the scheme. A trial jury rejected that argument and found that he was a member of the conspiracy, an official release said.

Investigators said victims in the case collectively lost more than $3.9 million. Mohammed personally retrieved approximately $1.7 million in gold and US currency.

Officials have repeatedly warned that such scams often target older Americans, exploiting fear and trust in government authorities. Fraudsters frequently impersonate federal agents or law enforcement officers and instruct victims to move funds urgently.

In recent years, US authorities have stepped up cooperation with international partners to address transnational fraud networks, including schemes operating from abroad.

