MS Dhoni conveys best wishes for Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon-2026

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni extended his best wishes for the Vande Mataram CISF Coastal Cyclothon–2026, lauding it as a commendable initiative that embodies national unity, fitness, and heightened awareness on coastal security.

At the Mumbai Airport, he interacted with the CISF team and stated that such initiatives foster public participation and collective responsibility while inspiring society - especially the youth - to embrace a healthy, disciplined lifestyle.

"Such motivating words from a national icon further strengthen CISF’s resolve to drive impactful initiatives in the supreme interest of the nation," CISF said in a statement.

Recently, singer AP Dhillon had also shared a picture of former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni and Salman Khan joining him for an adrenaline-packed muddy adventure in the Bollywood superstar’s farmhouse in Panvel, where the trio was seen having a gala time. Dhillon had taken to his social media account to share a series of photographs capturing the trio in high spirits during the muddy escapade.

Dhoni has retired from international cricket and only plays the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 tournament. He is currently preparing to represent the Chennai Super Kings in the 2026 season, continuing his association with the franchise he had joined in the inaugural season in 2008.

Dhoni is one of the most influential players in the CSK ranks and is in the leadership group despite relinquishing the captaincy in the last season, when Ruturaj Gaikwad led them. CSK had finished last in the IPL 202s points table with eight points from 14 matches.

A modern-day legend of Indian cricket, the wicketkeeper-batter Dhoni has led India in all three formats of the game. Winner of Padma Bhushan (2018), Padma Shri (2009), and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award (2008), Dhoni represented India from 2004 to 2019, leading the country to the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.

--IANS

hs/bsk/