Mrunal Thakur shares what made Deepak Dobriyal uncomfortable on ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ sets

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, has shared an incident from the shooting of the film when a senior actor from Punjab fell for actor Deepak Dobriyal, who dressed up as a woman for his part in the film.

Mrunal Thakur and Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn recently paid a visit to actress Archana Puran Singh at her house, and shot a video for her channel.

During the episode, the actress said, “In the group of the henchmen there was a, Sardarji, must be like, 60 or 65 years old, and he was 7 feet tall. He had such a long beard, and Deepak had a drill. For the first 3 days, the Sardarji was staring at Deepak, and Deepak was worried and became uncomfortable”.

Earlier, the actress had shared a video of herself working out at the gym, but it wasn’t just her fitness routine that caught attention. In the clip, the actress revealed that she was missing someone special, her workout buddy.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Thakur posted a video of herself and wrote, “@hegdepooja missing you. Thursday”.

In the clip, the actress is seen doing a leg workout. Mrunal Thakur also posted a candid photo of herself sitting on the floor at the gym. She is seen smiling while looking at the camera. For the caption, she wrote, “Best caption wins my attention”.

Mrunal is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action-drama 'Dacoit.' To prepare for her role, she has been working out intensely to get into character. The actress has been hitting the gym regularly, undergoing rigorous training to physically and mentally prepare for the character. Her social media is filled with glimpses of her workout sessions, reflecting the dedication she's putting in to fully embody the role.

