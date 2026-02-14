February 14, 2026 7:50 PM हिंदी

Mrunal Thakur reveals the traits she has in common with her ‘‘Do Deewane Sehar Mein’ character

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Do Deewane Sehar Mein’, has shed light on her character, and her thought-process in the film, and how similar some of these things were for her personally.

The actress spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that she realised during the narration that her character of Roshni in the film, is someone who hides behind the glasses.

The actress told IANS, “When Abhiruchi was narrating the story in Ravi sir's other office, I was just sitting there and she said something very beautiful. She said that Roshni always tries to hide behind the glasses. And there were such moments in my life also, maybe there were times where even if I knew the answer, I would just stay quiet. That was something that I resonated the most with Roshni, even Shashank's character in that case, because a lot of people don't have that confidence. What they look like from outside, they are not like that inside”.

She further mentioned, “And I just feel like I had to be a part of this movie because there are so many people like Roshni and Shashank who are dealing with their own troubles and their own securities and they're just not able to break those barriers. Because they have the talent, they have the ability, but they have this seed in their mind that they are not good enough or they are not better than their sister or they’re less. So in these comparisons, we always forget ourselves. We don't want to go out there”.

“We might feel that if we get insulted, we are scared of embarrassment. We are scared of making mistakes. And I want to give a biggest shout out to my father, because no matter what stage, he's always stood by me. Exactly how Roshni stands by Shashank and Shashank stands by Roshni. He's always told me one thing, you are the reason why you are not able to progress”, she added.

‘Do Deewane Sehar Mein’ is set to release in theatres on February 20, 2026.

