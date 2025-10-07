October 07, 2025 3:44 PM हिंदी

Mrunal Thakur flaunts her playfulness in her “vanity to insanity” video diaries

Mrunal Thakur flaunts her playfulness in her “vanity to insanity” video diaries

Mumbai Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur, known for her vibrant and cheerful personality, has once again delighted her fans by sharing a playful video montage on her social media account.

The clip captures her everyday moods and energy inside a vanity van, showcasing her fun-loving side. The video opens with Mrunal walking into her vanity, wearing an all-black athleisure outfit paired with a green bandana and headphones, grooving to the beats as she enters with a white smile.

In another sequence, she switches to a pastel co-ord set, sporting a white crop top with mint green joggers and a matching shrug, exuding a breezy casual look. Mrunal also features in a striped shirt and trousers combination, accessorised with a black crossbody bag, adding a chic touch to her vanity diaries. She is also seen in a beautiful white chicken salwar kameez, holding a bouquet of sunflowers and flashing a million-dollar smile.

The montage further includes a moment where she turns in a pink oversized shirt and is seen dancing to the beats of the song and showing her fun-crazy side. She is also seen doing a headbang to a song played in her vanity, and she is also seen wishing 'good morning' to everybody in an extremely funny way, highlighting her childlike playfulness.

The actress captioned the reel as Vanity Meets Insanity, hinting at how the vanity van often turns into a space for her unpainted and joyful expressions. The background score chosen for the song is the popular track "Ae Bachchu" from the film "Ghajini", which was picturised on Asin and Aamir Khan.

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur, who made her Bollywood debut with the film “Love Sonia” in 2018, was applauded for her bold and challenging role that drew attention to her acting potential.

She was last seen in the movie “Son of Sardar 2”, opposite Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn. The actress will be seen in the movie "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" in 2026, starring Varun Dhawan

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Nepal earns Rs 9.37 billion from electricity export to India and Bangladesh (Representational image)

Nepal earns Rs 9.37 billion from electricity export to India and Bangladesh

3 scientists from US bag 2025 Nobel Prize for Physics for experiments in quantum technology

3 scientists from US bag 2025 Nobel Prize for Physics for experiments in quantum technology

I’ve seen several deepfake videos of myself, time to boost cyber defences: Sitharaman

I’ve seen several deepfake videos of myself, time to boost cyber defences: Sitharaman

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Neelam Giri tells Farrhana Bhatt ‘main teri naukar nahi hu’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Neelam Giri tells Farrhana Bhatt ‘main teri naukar nahi hu’

Wuhan Open 2025: Raducanu retires from opener with dizziness, Li advances

Wuhan Open: Raducanu retires from opener with dizziness, Li advances

ISI-backed ISKP, LeT target Balochis and Taliban, plan to revive terrorism in Kashmir: Sources

ISI-backed ISKP, LeT target Balochis and Taliban, plan to revive terrorism in Kashmir: Sources

PayPal partners with NPCI International to bring UPI on global platform ‘PayPal World’

PayPal partners with NPCI International to bring UPI on global platform ‘PayPal World’

Disha Parmar opens up on tough times during breastfeeding her baby

Disha Parmar opens up on tough times during breastfeeding her baby

Mrunal Thakur flaunts her playfulness in her “vanity to insanity” video diaries

Mrunal Thakur flaunts her playfulness in her “vanity to insanity” video diaries

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about his struggles as a young journalist: ‘It’s never easy saying no’

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about his struggles as a young journalist: ‘It’s never easy saying no’