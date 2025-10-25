October 25, 2025 5:22 PM हिंदी

MPCA president expresses shock and distress after molestation of Australian women cricketers in Indore

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Mahanaaryaman Scindia, president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), has expressed distress over the unfortunate molestation incident in Indore involving two Australian female national cricketers.

Two members of the Aussie squad, currently in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore for their World Cup contest against South Africa, were molested and “touched inappropriately” by a biker when they were heading to a cafe near their team hotel. The incident has shaken the nation and the sporting fraternity worldwide.

“I am deeply distressed, shocked, and saddened by the unfortunate incident involving two players of the Australian women's cricket team in Indore. No woman should have to face such inappropriate behavior. Our deepest sympathies are with the affected players. This incident is extremely painful not only for the players but also for the entire sports world and for our state and city. The whole of Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore, has always been renowned for the honor and safety of its guests. One individual's inappropriate conduct has dealt a blow to this esteemed image, leaving us all deeply saddened,” Scindia wrote on X.

“We appreciate the swift and firm action taken by the local administration and police, who promptly identified and arrested the accused. MPCA stands in full solidarity with the affected players and the Australian team during this difficult time and is committed to providing every possible assistance to the investigating agencies,” he added.

According to police, the incident occurred around 11 am near Khajrana Road. The suspect, named Aqeel Khan, reportedly followed two players on his motorcycle, inappropriately touched one of them, and then fled the scene. Swift collaboration between the Australian team’s security officer, Danny Simmons, and local police led to a rapid investigation. CCTV footage, eyewitness accounts, and hotel records helped trace and apprehend the suspect within 24 hours.

After obtaining the information, senior police officials spoke to the two players, documented their statements, and filed a First Information Report under Section 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and Section 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

The Madhya Pradesh police confirmed that a bystander who recorded the motorcycle’s number played a crucial role in identifying the perpetrator. “The suspect’s vehicle and description matched the details provided by the witnesses,” an officer stated, adding that further investigation is ongoing.

