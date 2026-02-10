‘Vocal for Local’ initiative in MP's Guna transforming lives of artisans, providing market for products

Guna, Feb 10 (IANS) The government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative is transforming the lives of artisans across the country by providing them a wider platform and market for their handmade products. The impact of the campaign was visible in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, where artisans from multiple states gathered to showcase their crafts at the Handicrafts Exhibition-2026.

The Handicrafts Exhibition-2026 was organised by the Union Ministry of Textiles, along with the Madhya Pradesh State Cooperative Federation Limited, Bhopal and was inaugurated by Guna Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal at Pratap Hostel on Monday.

The event witnessed participation from artisans belonging to Hyderabad, Bihar, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra, Bengaluru, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other states. The exhibition brought together a wide range of traditional handicrafts, giving local artisans a chance to reach new customers and promote India’s rich cultural heritage.

Also present during the inauguration were the Chief Executive Officer of the District Panchayat, Guna, Abhishek Dubey, along with Amit Sahare, Assistant Director, Handicraft Development Commissioner, Handicraft Service Centre, Gwalior. Several officials and local citizens also attended the opening ceremony.

A large variety of handmade products were displayed at the stalls, including jute bags, zari work, embroidery, bamboo crafts, Kalamkari products from Hyderabad, and handicrafts from Bihar. Other key attractions included tassel meenakari work from Jaipur, jewellery items from Delhi and Agra, Kushia work from Dehradun, paintings from Bengaluru, clay and crockery products from Rajasthan, and handicraft work from Uttar Pradesh.

The exhibition also featured carpets, bedsheets, beadwork, toran art, leather art, date palm crafts, wooden toys from Madhya Pradesh, and other traditional items from West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagpur, Rajasthan, Jodhpur, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi, Gujarat, and more.

During his visit, Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal inspected the various stalls set up at the exhibition. He also directed the organisers to ensure that the names of the artisans and their respective states are clearly displayed on the stalls, so that visitors can know where each product comes from and recognise the work of the artisans.

The attractive presentation of handicraft products at the exhibition was appreciated by the guests. Special emphasis was laid on giving wide publicity to the event so that local handicrafts are encouraged, and the general public becomes more familiar with India’s traditional art, culture, and craftsmanship.

Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Jain appealed to the general public to take maximum benefit from the handicrafts exhibition. He informed that the fair would continue till February 16 and will remain open every day from 2.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m. at Pratap Hostel, Main Road, Guna.

Speaking to IANS, Guna Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal said, “Here, I am seeing 50 stalls installed. People have come here from different states, and there are several artisans from Madhya Pradesh also. I would say people should come here and appreciate the work done by them.”

Visitors shopping at the fair also praised the initiative. Vinita Jain, a customer who came to shop in Guna, said, “It’s a nice step by the government. We are seeing people from different states coming here to sell products.”

Neeraj Kumar Saini, a handicraftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan, said, “It is a very appreciative initiative by the government that they are promoting Vocal for Local. In this, we have to make and sell in our own country. It’s a nice step by the government.”

Sharing his personal journey, Shakun Thakur, a handicraftsman from Nagpur, Maharashtra, said, “I started my work of doing this handicraft with just Rs 7,000. Now that work is worth Rs 4 lakh. I want to thank PM Modi and the government for this, and we also get loans from the government.”

Dr Satish Sharma, a customer who visited the handicrafts fair in Guna, said, “It’s really nice. With all this, people will know how talented the people of India are. It’s a great initiative done by the artisans.”

Biplab Jain, a customer in Guna, said, “It’s a really nice step. It gives an opportunity to sell their products. I want to thank PM Modi for this.”

Sevosi Dey, a handicraftsman from Bengal, said, “I sell embroidery products made with our own hands. It’s a nice step for giving a platform to sell our products in different states.”

The Handicrafts Exhibition-2026 in Guna has emerged as a vibrant example of how the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign is helping artisans gain recognition, improve livelihoods, and take India’s traditional crafts to a wider audience.

