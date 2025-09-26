MP: 'Vocal for Local' fair organised in Guna to promote local products under PM Modi’s initiative

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 25 (IANS) As part of the ongoing Seva Pakhwada, a three-day fair promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Vocal for Local' initiative has been organised in Madhya Pradesh's Guna.

The fair, held under the joint aegis of the Municipal Corporation and the Livelihood Mission, began on Thursday and will conclude on September 27. Products crafted by women's self-help groups (SHGs) are the highlight of the event.

The fair was inaugurated in the presence of Guna MLA Pannalal Shakya, the BJP District President, Collector Kishore Kumar Kanyal, District Panchayat CEO Abhishek Dubey, SDM Shivani Pandey, Deputy Collector and In-charge CMO Manjusha Khatri, and other officials. The dignitaries visited the stalls, interacted with women entrepreneurs, and purchased locally made products, showing their support.

BJP leader Dharmendra Sikarwar said: "Seva Pakhwada is being observed across the country to celebrate the birthday of the world’s most popular leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. September 25 also marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, making this occasion even more significant. The government is consistently working to promote Swadeshi and local enterprise."

Collector Kanyal said: "This fair is a step to promote ‘Vocal for Local’. The response has been overwhelming since morning, and the products made by SHGs are receiving great attention. Our target is to create 55,000 Lakhpati Didis in the district, and we have already reached 33,000."

The Seva Pakhwada, which runs from September 17 to October 2, includes programmes focused on cleanliness, health, water conservation, and women’s empowerment.

Locals expressed strong support for the initiative.

Shalu Jain, a visitor from Guna, said: "Women are becoming empowered and thinking about their careers. It’s heartening to see them make and sell their own products. PM Modi should launch more such schemes."

Deepak Sharma, another resident, added: "I thank PM Modi for promoting ‘Vocal for Local’. It inspires us to support Indian culture and local products."

Kanti Jha said: "We are earning well and becoming financially independent through this initiative."

Jasmine Jha said: "PM Modi has truly made us aware. Women are now empowered and self-reliant."

Under the above schemes, apart from other initiatives, the government provides financial assistance for upgrading looms, accessories, and toolkits; design innovation; product development for handloom and handicrafts under the Cluster Development initiative; and support for marketing platforms to promote local handmade products with branding by organising expos/events under Marketing initiatives.

--IANS

jk/vd