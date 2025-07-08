MP: SHGs in Neemuch district set an inspiring example of women's empowerment

Neemuch, July 8 (IANS) A women's self-help group from Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh has set an extraordinary example of women’s empowerment by transforming their village economy and lives, through the production of sanitary pads.

Supported by the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), the women of Khor Gram Panchayat have turned a bold idea into a thriving business that champions health, dignity, and self-reliance.

It is often said that no work is impossible if one has courage, and the Nari Swabhiman Self-Help Group of Khor village proves exactly that. Formed during the difficult days of the COVID-19 pandemic, this group of determined women not only created their own identity but also set a benchmark for others to follow.

Inspired by the film Padman, they began producing sanitary pads to promote menstrual hygiene and women’s health in their community, giving themselves—and countless others—a new sense of dignity and self-respect.

Named Nari Swabhiman (Women’s Self-Respect), the group’s journey took flight with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s women-empowerment initiatives and NRLM’s mission to provide sustainable livelihoods in rural India.

The group received its first major opportunity during the pandemic when they were awarded a contract to make PPE kits, along with financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh. That early success became the foundation for their next big leap.

Today, these women produce hygienic, safe, and affordable sanitary pads on a large scale, at prices lower than market rates. Their work doesn’t just support their families financially but also raises awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Through their “Nari Swabhiman Sanitary Pads,” they are empowering women to live with confidence and health, breaking age-old taboos in the process.

The group’s president, Mona Khoiwal, recalls how it all began: “In 2020, twelve of us from the village came together to form this self-help group. During the Corona period, we started by making PPE kits. Later, with the Rs 3 lakh loan under NRLM, we bought a small machine to manufacture sanitary pads. We then went from village to village, talking to women about menstrual health and the importance of using pads. Akshay Kumar’s movie Padman was a big inspiration for us—it showed us what was possible, and we tried to inspire other women too. Now, with bigger machines, we’re fulfilling large orders from across India. We’re deeply thankful to Modiji for his efforts toward women’s empowerment.”

The success story doesn’t stop there. As demand grew, so did their capacity. The group expanded production by investing in advanced machinery, allowing them to fulfil increasingly large orders coming from various parts of the country.

Bharti Nakwal, another dedicated member of the group and a resident of Khor village, shared her experience:

“We manufacture sanitary napkins here under the brand name Nari Swabhiman. Mona Khoiwal is our group’s operator. We’ve been working for 5–6 years now. Initially, we made them by hand, but as demand increased, we upgraded to bigger machines. Every morning, we start the machines and use pulp, stickers, and other materials to produce the pads. Some of us operate the machines, while others weigh and pack the napkins.”

Bharti further explained the motivation behind their mission: “Earlier, women used to use cloth, which often caused infections and diseases. We wanted to change that and protect women’s health. That’s why we started this napkin business. Around 10–15 women work here every day. We receive orders worth Rs 5–8 lakh that we complete in 8–10 days. We feel so proud doing this work—it’s meaningful and helps protect women from diseases.”

NRLM is a poverty alleviation project implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development, a branch of the Government of India. This plan is focused on promoting self-employment and the organisation of the rural poor. The idea behind this program is to organise the poor into SHGs and make them capable of self-employment.

