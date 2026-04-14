MP: Pregnant women in Burhanpur receive antenatal care under PMSMA​

Bhopal, April 14 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyaan (PMSMA), which provides ante-natal care to expecting mothers, is yielding significant benefits for scores of pregnant women in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district.​

A recent health check-up camp at the district hospital saw hundreds of pregnant women from the city and adjoining regions gather at the centre for free health check-ups and tests.​

According to hospital administration, 14 women were screened for high-risk pregnancies and subsequently provided with specialised monitoring and counselling.​

The beneficiaries of PMSMA, a Centre government scheme to provide antenatal care to pregnant mothers during the nine months of pregnancy, thanked the Prime Minister for the initiative, which provides free-of-cost services during the second and third trimesters.​

All those who attended the check-up camp received necessary screening, including sonography, blood tests, and medical consultations. Expressing their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they stated that this scheme is providing immense relief to poor and rural women.​

Beneficiary Vaishali Bhalekar said, "The PMSMA has been of great benefit to me. My check-up was conducted safely and thoroughly. The doctors took excellent care of me. We did not have to spend a single penny on the examinations here, and this was made possible solely because of this scheme."​

Nandini, who visited the hospital for her health check-up, said, "I received a free check-up under this scheme. The hospital provides free medical treatment. I would like to thank the Prime Minister."​

The hospital management explained that the campaign's objective is to ensure safe motherhood and to identify complex cases in a timely manner so that appropriate medical treatment can be provided.​

Gynecologist Dr. Sarita Golkar stated that under this initiative, women undergo comprehensive check-ups that cover both their physical and mental health.​

“Following the examinations, if any health issues are detected, appropriate medical treatment is administered. Additionally, pregnant women are provided with guidance and information regarding proper nutrition and dietary habits,” she told IANS.​

Seema David, the District In-charge of the 'Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva' campaign, stated, "The camps are organised on the 9th and 25th of every month. It is organised at every District Hospital, Community Health Centre, and Primary Health Centre."​

She further explained that the primary objective of this initiative is to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates and to promote safe motherhood.​

As part of this program, four prenatal health check-ups, along with mental health screenings, are conducted.​

--IANS

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