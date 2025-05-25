May 25, 2025 10:11 PM हिंदी

Political leader caught in 'compromising situation' on Delhi-Mumbai expressway arrested

Bhopal, May 25 (IANS) A political leader, Manohar Lal Dhakad, who was captured in a “compromising situation” with a woman on Delhi-Mumbai expressway by a CCTV camera installed at a nearby toll booth , was arrested on Sunday.

The purported video (IANS does not confirm its authenticity) involving the local “political leader” from Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, went viral on Saturday, sparking widespread discussions with political undertones.

The footage, captured by CCTV cameras along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, allegedly shows the leader in a “compromising situation” with a woman outside a car on the road, engaging in an “obscene act".

Following the video's rapid circulation on social media, Bhanpura police station in Mandsaur district took suo motu cognisance of the public nuisance and obscene crime, registering a case against the individual.

“He has been arrested under Sections 296, 285, and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita. However, we are investigating the matter further, as we need to determine who made the video viral and the motive behind it. Even if the footage was captured on CCTV, those in possession of the clips must hand them over to the police. We also need to ascertain whether other individuals were involved in the crime,” said R.C. Dangi, the investigating officer and in-charge of Bhanpura police station, while speaking to IANS.

The woman seen in the “obscene act” has not yet been arrested.

“We need to conduct a thorough investigation before deciding what legal action can be taken against her. If more people were involved, we will include additional provisions under the BNS,” the police officer added.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party had outrightly denied that Dhakad was even a primary member of the party.

Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, spokesperson for the party and a former legislator from Mandsaur, said: "This is a highly objectionable and shameful act by the individual identified as Manohar Lal Dhakad and the woman. He is not even a primary member of the BJP. However, anyone can technically join the party by giving a ‘missed call’ to a designated mobile number."

Mandsaur district BJP president Rajesh Dixit also stated that Dhakad was not a primary member of the party.

Since the video footage emerged online on the night of May 21, 2025, it has garnered significant attention, with social media users debating its implications. Reportedly, the Dhakad Mahasabha Yuva Sangh has denounced him with immediate effect.

The accused leader belongs to the Dhakad (Kirar) community.

--IANS

sktr/pgh

