MP, Karnataka, Haryana, Odisha win on Day 2 of Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026

Jajpur (Odisha), Jan 18 (IANS) Defending champions Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Haryana won their respective matches on Day 2 of the Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026, which saw high-intensity contests as 16 teams continued their battle for supremacy across multiple venues in Jajpur and Bhubaneswar.

At the Paramount Sporting Club, Bhubaneswar, Kerala Women overpowered Tamil Nadu Women in the first match of the day, chasing down 108 in just under 10 overs to win by 10 wickets. Later, Madhya Pradesh defeated Rajasthan by 7 wickets, reaching the target of 152 in 14.1 overs. KT Global School Ground, Khordha:

Karnataka Women secured a comfortable 8-wicket victory against Jharkhand Women, chasing 88 runs in just over 10 overs. In a close contest, Gujarat Women edged past Delhi Women by 1 run, posting 211/3 and defending it successfully.

At the Dharmasala Stadium in Jajpur, hosts Odisha Women defeated Andhra Pradesh by 31 runs, scoring 141/8 and restricting Andhra Pradesh to 110/8. Bihar Women also triumphed over Chandigarh Women by 37 runs, scoring 170/1 and defending it effectively.

In a match played at the Nimpur Cricket Ground in nearby Cuttack, strong contenders Haryana Women set a high target of 242/4 and beat Assam Women by 44 runs. In a thrilling contest, Maharashtra Women scored 267/2 and narrowly defeated Uttar Pradesh Women, who managed 260/9, winning by just 7 runs.

The tournament continues to highlight not only cricketing excellence but also empowerment, confidence, and inclusion among visually impaired women athletes. Each match has provided players with a platform to display their talent and determination while contributing to the broader movement of promoting disability sports in India.

Key highlights of the day:

The highest team score was posted by Maharashtra Women with 267/2; the biggest victory by runs was registered by Haryana Women, winning by 44 runs. The largest victory by wickets was scored by Kerala Women, winning by 10 wickets, while teams registering wins included Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, showcasing competitive and high-quality cricket across all venues.

--IANS

bsk/