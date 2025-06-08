MP CM Mohan Yadav orders inquiry into police constable recruitment matter; 21 cases filed (Ld)

Bhopal, June 7 (IANS) Police have registered 21 cases against 22 fraudsters in Madhya Pradesh police constable recruitment drive. The police have uncovered a major irregularity in the recruitment process, leading to the legal action.

All the 22 candidates have allegedly submitted fraudulent certificates. Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Anshuman Singh told a press conference held at the Police Headquarters in Bhopal explained the extent of the deception.

“The action has been taken following instructions issued by the Chief Minister Mohan Yadav,” the police officer said.

The recruitment drive, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission in 2023, aimed to fill vacancies in the Police Reserve GD and Radio divisions.

A staggering 6,52,057 candidates participated in the written examination, with 55,220 advancing to the physical fitness test held between October 16 and November 20.

Ultimately, 6,423 candidates were selected, comprising 5,090 men and 1,333 women, the senior police officer informed.

Concerns arose during the second phase of the selection process in November 2024 when five candidates attempted to substitute others in their place at the Morena examination centre, he said.

Their suspicious behaviour led to immediate action, preventing them from appearing for the test and resulting in legal proceedings.

Following this incident, the Police Headquarters in Bhopal issued directives on April 21, 2025, mandating a thorough re-verification of all successful candidates.

This included biometric and Aadhaar history checks from their designated units before final appointments were made.

Investigations revealed a disturbing pattern in several districts, where candidates had altered their Aadhaar biometric data both before and after the written examination.

Forensic analysis of signatures, handwriting, and fingerprints confirmed discrepancies, prompting authorities to register cases across multiple locations.

So far, seven cases have been filed in Morena, six in Shivpuri, two in Sheopur, and one each in Indore, Datia, Gwalior, Alirajpur, Rajgarh, and Shahdol, the officer said.

Further scrutiny exposed the involvement of Aadhaar card vendors who manipulated records for financial gain, facilitating fraudulent modifications without proper verification.

This exploitation of the system enabled candidates to bypass security measures and attempt to secure positions unlawfully.

Under the directive of the Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, the Selection Branch and other investigative units continue to monitor developments closely, the officer said, adding, efforts are underway to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of the recruitment process, reinforcing the state’s commitment to transparency and fairness in law enforcement appointments.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has ordered an inquiry into the Madhya Pradesh Police constable recruitment exam.

"On receiving information about fraud and irregularities in process of Police Constable Recruitment exam -2023, I have directed for strict action against into the matter. Such criminal acts, in which injustice is done to eligible candidates, will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh," Chief Minister said in statement issued to the press on Saturday evening.

CM Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh Police have already started investigation into the matter, including biometric data and Aadhar history of all the candidates.

"If prima-facie impersonation is found strict action would be taken against those involved into this scam," Yadav added.

The Chief Minister's statement came a day after Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari raised question on transparency on recruitment process in the Madhya Pradesh government services and has demanded an independent inquiry into the matter on Friday.

Multiple FIRs have been registered after the alleged scam came into the fore, wherein, the candidates allegedly tinkered with Aadhaar-based biometrics to cheat by getting proxy candidates to take the exam on their behalf.

Ahead of the written exam, several candidates had changed their Aadhaar photographs and fingerprints, police have found during the initial investigation.

The exam was conducted by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). A total of 9,67,118 applications were submitted for 7,411 posts in the recruitment exam. Of these, 6,52,057 candidates appeared for the written exam, which was held between August 12 and September 12 in 2023. The results were declared on March 7, 2024, with around 58,000 candidates qualifying for the next stage. The physical tests were conducted between November 18 and November 20, and 7,411 candidates were selected.

According to police, irregularities were initially noticed in October last year during the physical test round held in Morena district, when a police officer noticed that biometric data and photographs of a few candidates had been updated multiple times.

After the scam came to light recently, the opposition Congress came down heavily on the BJP government, accusing it of failing to secure future of youths in the state.

"Fake candidates were made to sit in the constable recruitment exam through solver gangs. So far, 16 FIRs have been registered, but no concrete action seems to have been taken. Earlier, the same pattern has been seen in the Patwari recruitment, primary teacher recruitment, and many other recruitment examinations," MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari had said on Friday.

--IANS

pd/pgh