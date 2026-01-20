January 20, 2026 11:34 PM हिंदी

MP, AP, Karnataka, and Odisha reach semis at Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026

Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and hosts Odisha reach semifinals of Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026 by winning their respective quarterfinals at various venues in Odisha on Tuesday. Photo credit: CABI

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (IANS) Defending champions Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and hosts Odisha made it to the semifinals of the Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026 with commanding performances in the quarterfinals on Day 5 of the elite competition.

With Tuesday's matches, the tournament entered the decisive knockout phase, paving the way for two exciting semifinal clashes scheduled on Wednesday.

Played across venues in Bhubaneswar and Khordha, the quarterfinals witnessed some fine performances, underlining the depth of talent and competitive spirit showcased by women cricketers with visual impairment from across the country.

At the Hitech Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar, Madhya Pradesh Women delivered a dominant all-round performance, posting 201/1 in their allotted 20 overs. Their disciplined bowling effort restricted Maharashtra Women to 102/8, sealing a comprehensive 99-run victory.

In another one-sided contest at KT Global School Ground, Khordha, Karnataka, Women asserted their supremacy with a formidable total of 262/4. West Bengal Women were held to 128/8, as Karnataka cruised to a massive 134-run win.

The afternoon session at Hitech Cricket Ground saw the hosts Odisha Women rise to the occasion, scoring 177/3. Their bowlers then kept Rajasthan Women in check at 116/9, clinching the match by 61 runs.

Completing the semifinal line-up, Andhra Pradesh Women showcased a clinical chase at KT Global School Ground. After restricting Gujarat Women to 132/3, Andhra Pradesh reached 133/2 in just 13.5 overs, registering a convincing eight-wicket victory.

The tournament now moves into its most anticipated phase, with the semifinals scheduled for January 21, 2026, at the Hitech Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar:

As the competition intensifies, the semifinals promise high-quality cricket, fierce rivalries, and inspiring performances, bringing the tournament a step closer to crowning the national champions of women’s cricket for the blind.

Schedule:

Semifinal 1: Madhya Pradesh Women vs Andhra Pradesh Women

Semifinal 2: Karnataka Women vs Odisha Women.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Mithila Palkar reveals trick shared by Vir Das for landing punches

Mithila Palkar reveals trick shared by Vir Das for landing punches

Soorma Hockey Club hand table-toppers Kalinga Lancers their first defeat in Match 26 of the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 season at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men's HIL: Soorma Hockey Club hand table-toppers Kalinga Lancers their first defeat

Maha Congress rift: Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar at loggerheads over leadership selection (Photo: IANS)

Maha Congress rift: Wadettiwar and Dhanorkar at loggerheads over leadership selection

Bhagyashree shares life lesson using Kishore Kumar’s iconic song, encourages positive thinking

Bhagyashree shares life lesson using Kishore Kumar’s iconic song, encourages positive thinking

Still very much in competition, says coach Klinger as Gujarat Giants expect a strong finish as playoff race hots up in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the Kotambi Stadium on Tuesday. Photo credit: Gujarat Giants

WPL 2026: Still very much in competition, says coach Klinger as Gujarat Giants expect a strong finish in playoff race

Stebin Ben charms with smooth dance moves, wife Nupur Sanon proudly calls him ‘Mine’

Stebin Ben charms with smooth dance moves, wife Nupur Sanon proudly calls him ‘Mine’

Trump starts second year with push to upend international strategic order (Photo: IANS)

Trump starts second year with push to upend international strategic order

Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals lead 3-2 against Punjab Royals in a close clash in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium in Noida on Tuesday. Photo credit: PWL 2026

PWL 2026: Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals lead 3-2 against Punjab Royals in a close clash

Anti-encroachment drive in Ahmedabad's Vatva area, over 450 houses and shops to be razed

Anti-encroachment drive in Ahmedabad's Vatva area, over 450 houses and shops to be razed

Hazaribagh’s Rakhi Sinha to attend R-Day event for excellence in Janaushadhi Kendra work

Hazaribagh’s Rakhi Sinha to attend R-Day event for excellence in Janaushadhi Kendra work