MP, AP, Karnataka, and Odisha reach semis at Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026

Bhubaneswar, Jan 20 (IANS) Defending champions Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and hosts Odisha made it to the semifinals of the Women’s National Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2026 with commanding performances in the quarterfinals on Day 5 of the elite competition.

With Tuesday's matches, the tournament entered the decisive knockout phase, paving the way for two exciting semifinal clashes scheduled on Wednesday.

Played across venues in Bhubaneswar and Khordha, the quarterfinals witnessed some fine performances, underlining the depth of talent and competitive spirit showcased by women cricketers with visual impairment from across the country.

At the Hitech Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar, Madhya Pradesh Women delivered a dominant all-round performance, posting 201/1 in their allotted 20 overs. Their disciplined bowling effort restricted Maharashtra Women to 102/8, sealing a comprehensive 99-run victory.

In another one-sided contest at KT Global School Ground, Khordha, Karnataka, Women asserted their supremacy with a formidable total of 262/4. West Bengal Women were held to 128/8, as Karnataka cruised to a massive 134-run win.

The afternoon session at Hitech Cricket Ground saw the hosts Odisha Women rise to the occasion, scoring 177/3. Their bowlers then kept Rajasthan Women in check at 116/9, clinching the match by 61 runs.

Completing the semifinal line-up, Andhra Pradesh Women showcased a clinical chase at KT Global School Ground. After restricting Gujarat Women to 132/3, Andhra Pradesh reached 133/2 in just 13.5 overs, registering a convincing eight-wicket victory.

The tournament now moves into its most anticipated phase, with the semifinals scheduled for January 21, 2026, at the Hitech Cricket Ground, Bhubaneswar:

As the competition intensifies, the semifinals promise high-quality cricket, fierce rivalries, and inspiring performances, bringing the tournament a step closer to crowning the national champions of women’s cricket for the blind.

Schedule:

Semifinal 1: Madhya Pradesh Women vs Andhra Pradesh Women

Semifinal 2: Karnataka Women vs Odisha Women.

--IANS

bsk/