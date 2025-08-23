Madhya Pradesh announces 60-day remission for 14,000 prisoners

Bhopal, Aug 23 (IANS) In a humanitarian gesture coinciding with the celebration of “Shri Krishna Janmashtami,” which occurred on August 16, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a 60-day remission for thousands of convicted prisoners across the state.

The decision, shared on the official X handle of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, reflects the government’s continued tradition of offering sentence relief during major religious festivals.

According to the Chief Minister’s statement, approximately 14,000 inmates out of the 21,000 currently lodged in state jails will benefit from the remission.

The order, issued to the Jail Department, specifically excludes those convicted of serious offenses such as terrorism, sexual crimes, and murder -- ensuring that public safety remains paramount, his post said.

The move is part of a broader effort to integrate cultural and spiritual values into the correctional system. The remission will apply strictly to those prisoners who meet the eligibility criteria under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Jail Rules.

Only inmates with satisfactory conduct during their incarceration will be considered. The Chief Minister has instructed the Jail Department to carry out the release process with full transparency and security, ensuring that beneficiaries are given a dignified path back into society.

Following the announcement, the state administration has begun issuing directives to district authorities, and the necessary documentation is already underway. Jail officials across Madhya Pradesh have been mobilised to initiate the release process promptly.

This initiative is part of a broader policy adopted by the state government to grant sentence remissions on major religious and cultural occasions. By aligning such decisions with festivals, the government aims to reinforce the values of forgiveness, rehabilitation, and community harmony.

In recent years, Madhya Pradesh has celebrated Janmashtami within prison walls with devotional programs, bhajan sessions, and symbolic rituals honouring Lord Krishna, who, according to mythology, was Himself born in captivity. This year, Indore’s Central Jail saw inmates actively participating in elaborate celebrations, decorating the premises, and performing religious tableaux that offered a moment of reflection and hope.

Officials from the Jail and Correctional Services Department have emphasised that such initiatives not only uplift prisoner morale but also foster rehabilitation.

“Religious and cultural programmes help in boosting prisoners’ self-confidence and inspire them to think in a new direction,” said one senior officer during the Janmashtami celebrations.

The remission policy echoes similar decisions made on Independence Day and other national occasions, where sentence commutations are granted to eligible inmates as a gesture of reform and reintegration.

