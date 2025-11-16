Mouni Roy reveals her new passion for knitting

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy has revealed a surprising new passion off-screen—knitting.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Gold’ actress revealed her new hobby of knitting, describing it as both relaxing and creatively fulfilling. Mouni Roy shared a few photos and videos, offering a glimpse into her knitting journey. In one image, she is seen hanging out with her close friends Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff, while another candid shot captures her with Shaheer Sheikh, both with their backs to the camera. In solo pictures, the ‘Brahmastra’ actress is spotted enjoying some quiet time reading books.

Sharing these images, Mouni Roy simply wrote, “Apparently i knit now what about you? #sweetnovember.”

On the professional front, Mouni made her television debut as Krishna Tulsi in the hit television serial “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.” Since then, she has carved a successful niche in the glamorous world of television, with shows like “Naagin” to her credit.

She made her Bollywood debut with “Gold” opposite Akshay Kumar and went on to feature in films such as “Made in China” and “Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.”

Currently, Mouni is preparing for her upcoming film “The Wives,” directed by filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. In the film, Mouni Roy will portray one of the wives, with the story expected to delve into the glamour and untold stories of women in Bollywood. The film also features actors like Sonali Kulkarni, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruwala, among others.

“The Wives” is said to be a gripping tale that uncovers the scandals, whispers, and untold realities of prominent women in the film industry.

In July, Mouni shared a glimpse from the set, posting a picture with director Madhur Bhandarkar as she officially began shooting for the film. She captioned the post, “Day 1 on this new film I’m truely excited about, grateful to be creating with the maestro himself @imbhandarkar Thrilled for the journey ahead #TheWives @pranavjain2 (sic).”

--IANS

ps/