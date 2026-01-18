January 18, 2026 8:21 PM हिंदी

Mouni Roy jumps on 2016 trend, shares pics from her Naagin days as Shivaanya

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy, jumping on the 2016 trend on social media, has taken a nostalgic trip down memory lane and revisited her popular ‘Naagin’ days.

Sharing a throwback photo dump on her social media account, she captioned it as, “Take me back! 2016 X-ray”.

The post features many images from different phases of her career and personal moments. One of the photos shows Mouni in her Naagin character as Shivaanya.

Dressed in a striking pink sari on the sets of her show, Mouni is seen standing near the set of a temple, and recalled the supernatural drama that turned her into a household name on Indian television.

Another picture shows the actress from a promotional poster of Naagin, where she played the shape-shifting serpent.

The carousel post also includes a few fun personal moments. One picture shows Mouni and her friend Jiya Mustafa sharing a light-hearted moment.

In another picture, she is seen relaxing at home. The actress also shared a picture from 2016 that also featured her Naagin co-star Aashka Goradia.

She also shared a picture of her kissing her younger brother Mukhar Roy. Mouni also shared a picture alongside Akshay Kumar, clicked during the shoot of their 2019 film Gold.

Apart from TV projects, Mouni has featured in movies like as Made in China, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, and Gold Rush.

The actress is now gearing up for her next with filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar titled The Wives. She has been sharing umpteen number of pictures and BTS moments from the shoot of the movie.

Mouni debuted into the world of entertainment with our character as Krishna Tulsi in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

–IANS

rd/

