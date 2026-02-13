February 13, 2026 1:57 PM हिंदी

Most white-collar jobs to be automated in 12-18 months: Microsoft AI Chief

Most white-collar jobs to be automated in 12-18 months: Microsoft AI Chief

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) Chief of artificial intelligence at Microsoft, Mustafa Suleyman, has warned that most white‑collar roles that rely on computers could be automated within the next 12 to 18 months.

He informed that the company is building a “professional‑grade AGI”, that could automate majority of works done by lawyers, accountants, project managers and marketers.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Suleyman said Microsoft is racing to develop “professional‑grade AGI”, AI systems capable of performing nearly everything a human professional can do. He said the current shift in AI landscape would go beyond incremental productivity gains to produce structural displacement across knowledge‑based professions.

“White-collar work, where you’re sitting down at a computer, either being a lawyer or an accountant or a project manager or a marketing person, most of those tasks will be fully automated by an AI within the next 12 to 18 months,” the report quoted Suleyman as saying.

He described Microsoft’s strategy to capture a larger share of the enterprise market by automating routine and repeatable tasks such as document drafting, data analysis and project coordination that currently require skilled employees.

He informed about Microsoft's plans to increase AI model productions to reduce reliance on OpenAI, following a revised agreement between the two companies.

Further, he said "creating a new model will be as simple as making a podcast or writing a blog,” adding that institutions and individuals could design AI tailored to their specific needs.

US tech giant Oracle plans to cut 20,000 to 30,000 jobs to expand its AI data‑centre capacity, while Amazon recently announced lay off 16,000 employees as part of its AI restructure plan.

A recent report from PwC India said artificial intelligence could contribute nearly $550 billion to India’s economy by 2035, across five priority sectors including agriculture, education, energy, healthcare and manufacturing.

The India AI Mission, launched in 2024 with a $1.2 billion funding, democratised access to computing resources, datasets, and talent development.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

L K Akshay Kumar celebrates Sirai's 50 day-theatrical run on sets of Basil Joseph's 'Raawadi' (Photo Credit: Seven Screen Studios/X)

L K Akshay Kumar celebrates Sirai's 50 day-theatrical run on sets of Basil Joseph's 'Raawadi'

Ameesha Patel revisits Boston memories, shares glimpse of ‘hated canteen’, dorm & auditorium

Ameesha Patel revisits Boston memories, shares glimpse of ‘hated canteen’, dorm & auditorium

Bangladesh polls: Seven women win amid record low female participation

Bangladesh polls: Seven women win amid record low female participation

ICC’S Cricket 4 Good initiative brings young fans closer to T20 WC stars (Credit: ICC)

ICC’S Cricket 4 Good initiative brings young fans closer to T20 WC stars

Chiranjeevi explains significance behind the names of Ram Charan's twins - Shivram & Anveera Devi

Chiranjeevi explains significance behind the names of Ram Charan's twins - Shivram & Anveera Devi

India restructures public health delivery by integrating AI into unified strategy

India restructures public health delivery by integrating AI into unified strategy

Anita Raj's birthday advice for son: Keep walking your journey with passion & humility

Anita Raj's birthday advice for son: Keep walking your journey with passion & humility

Himani Shivpuri ‘catches up’ with Salman Khan, says he still has the ‘same mischievous twinkle in his eyes’

Himani Shivpuri ‘catches up’ with Salman Khan, says he still has the ‘same mischievous twinkle in his eyes’

T20 WC: Brian Bennett's fifty guides Zimbabwe to 169/2 against Australia

T20 WC: Brian Bennett's fifty guides Zimbabwe to 169/2 against Australia

Bangladesh: Jamaat warns of stronger movement over alleged poll manipulation

Bangladesh: Jamaat warns of stronger movement over alleged poll manipulation