MoS Pabitra Margherita meets Tuvalu Minister to boost cooperation on climate, sustainable development

Funafuti, April 24 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday met Tuvalu’s Minister for Home, Climate Change, and Environment, Maina Vakafua Talia, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across areas, including climate resilience, disaster preparedness, sustainable development and capacity building.

Following the meeting, the MoS took his social media platform X and posted: 'Happy to meet Tuvalu’s Minister for Home, Climate Change, and Environment, Maina Vakafua Talia. Exchanged views on strengthening cooperation on climate resilience, disaster preparedness, sustainable development and capacity building.”

Earlier in the day, Margherita reached Funafuti on his first official visit to Tuvalu, after concluding his successful visit to Vanuatu.

The visit is aimed at strengthening the longstanding friendship and partnership between India and Tuvalu.

“Arrived in Funafuti on my first official visit to Tuvalu. Looking forward to productive engagements to further strengthen our longstanding friendship and partnership,” Margherita posted on X after his arrival.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the MoS will also hold bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and other dignitaries of Tuvalu.

He will also review the ongoing developmental assistance projects in the country being implemented under the Grants in Aid programme of India.

Earlier on Thursday, Margherita called on Vanuatu's Prime Minister Jotham Napat in Port Vila, where the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

Both sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to the well-being and development of the people of both countries.

Sharing the details of the meeting on X, Margherita said, "Honoured to call on Jotham Napat, Prime Minister of Vanuatu. Held warm and productive discussions on strengthening India-Vanuatu bilateral cooperation across key sectors, reaffirming our shared commitment to the well-being and progress of our people."

The visit to Vanuatu and Tuvalu underscores India’s commitment to strengthening political and developmental cooperation ties with Pacific Island countries and is in continuation of the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) held in May 2023 in Port Moresby, the MEA mentioned.

--IANS

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