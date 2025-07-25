MoS Margherita attends G20 meeting in South Africa

Johannesburg, July 25 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday underscored India's accomplishment in achieving inclusive social protection for all while calling for urgent action to bridge the financing gap for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) during the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting (DMM) in South Africa.

"Participated in the first session of the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting on Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Social Protection today. Highlighted India's key achievements in ensuring inclusive Social Protection for all and emphasised the need to bridge the SDG financing gap," Margherita posted on X.

The minister also held a meeting with Jenny Chapman, the Baroness Chapman of Darlington and UK's Minister for International Development, on the sidelines of the event.

"Had discussions on the potential areas of FCDO-India partnership going forward and a range of issues of common importance such as climate finance, reform of the international financial architecture and areas of bilateral cooperation including in technology, trade and education," said Margherita.

Earlier, the Minister of State met the South African Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Maropene Ramokgopa. During the meeting, he expressed India's support for the priorities of the South African Presidency and emphasised the importance of critical minerals and debt sustainability for Africa. He invited South Africa to join the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure.

Margherita also held a meeting with Thani Mohamed-Soilihi, France's Minister of International Partnerships, on the sidelines of the G20 Development Ministers’ Meeting (DMM).

Both leaders discussed the 4Ps (Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity), pursuing the shared interest in Artificial Intelligence (AI) restructuring of the global financial architecture and enhancing disaster resilience.

“It was a pleasure to meet Thani Mohamed-Soilihi, Minister of International Partnerships of France on the margins of G20 Development Minister’s Meeting. Discussions were held on 4P and continuing our common interest in AI, reform of international financial architecture, and disaster resilience," Margherita posted on X.

The MoS arrived at Kruger National Park in South Africa's Mpumalanga on Thursday to attend the G20 DMM after concluding his successful visit to Lesotho and Eswatini.

Margherita stated that he is looking forward to "meaningful engagements" with stakeholders from G20 members and invited nations to discuss key development issues faced by the world.

South Africa holds the G20 Presidency from December 1, 2024, to November 30, 2025 under the theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.'

