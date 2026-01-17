MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh interacts with Indian diaspora at Bharat Milan in Egypt

Cairo, Jan 17 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh attended Bharat Milan, a community cultural festival held in Obour City, Egypt, where he interacted with members of the Indian diaspora from across the country and highlighted India’s strong people-to-people ties with the Middle Eastern nation.

Addressing the gathering, the MoS underscored the significance of the Indian diaspora, commending their contributions in Viksit Bharat and their efforts in enhancing India-Egypt bilateral relations and deepening cultural and people-to-people ties.

“Pleased to attend the Bharat Milan, a vibrant community cultural festival held in Obour City. Interacted with the Members of the Indian diaspora from across Egypt and appreciated their valuable contributions to realising Viksit Bharat and complimented them on being a vital pillar for India-Egypt ties and for strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties,” Singh posted on X.

On Friday, Singh planted a Neem sapling at Al Horreya Park in the Egyptian capital Cairo, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” symbolising India’s shared commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and a greener future for the planet as part of a global effort to promote a green environment.

He also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Al Horreya Park in Cairo, reaffirming the timeless India-Egypt friendship and shared commitment to peace and harmony.

Earlier on Thursday, Singh met Badr Abdelatty, the Foreign Minister of Egypt, where both sides held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening the India-Egypt Strategic Partnership.

“Discussions also covered forthcoming India-Arab Foreign Ministerial Meeting, strengthening of India-Egypt collaboration in pharmaceuticals & healthcare, trade, investments, technology and tourism,” the MoS posted on X.

The MoS met Manal Awad, Egypt’s Minister of Local Development and Environment, where discussions focused on enhancing bilateral collaboration between the two nations in sustainable development, climate financing, cooperation in renewable energy and green transition, including cooperation in multilateral fora.

The two sides also held productive conversations on rural development, waste management, plastic recycling and management practices, energy generation, agriculture, and irrigation practices.

Singh held a meeting with Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Thursday, discussing a range of political, economic, and cultural issues between the two sides.

Singh and Gheit also welcomed the upcoming 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministerial Meet scheduled to take place in New Delhi later this month.

