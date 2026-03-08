MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh attends Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting Ministerial Retreat

London, March 8 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh attended the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting Ministerial Retreat in London on Sunday and called for a reformed, future-ready Commonwealth delivering tangible benefits for members.

In a post on X, he said: "Starting the day’s engagements during my first official visit to the UK, participated in the CFAMM26 Minister’s Retreat at Lancaster House. Called for a reformed, future-ready Commonwealth delivering tangible benefits for members, emphasising the needs of the Global South and highlighting cooperation in digital public infrastructure, AI for development, disaster resilience, and economic growth."

He, along with other leaders, posed for a family photo at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting.

Sharing the photo of the ministers on X, Kirti Vardhan Singh wrote: "A moment of unity and shared purpose! Ministers gather for the family photo at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting (CFAMM26), reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and dialogue across the Commonwealth."

On Saturday, Kirti Vardhan Singh arrived in London to attend the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting. India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, welcomed him.

"Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh arrives in London to participate in the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting (CFAMM26) and Commonwealth Day Reception. During the visit, he will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from partner countries," Indian High Commission in the UK posted on X.

During his visit to the UK, the minister will also attend Commonwealth Day celebrations being held in London.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said: "India is one of the largest contributors to the Commonwealth and has assisted the organisation with technical assistance and capacity building. The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 56 countries and serves as a vital platform to deepen India’s engagement with Commonwealth members, in particular the Small States and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). MOS (KVS) is expected to meet with the Commonwealth leadership and counterparts from some of the Member States. Samoa is the current Commonwealth Chair-in-Office."

After concluding his engagements in the UK, MoS Singh will visit Chile from March 10-12 to represent the Indian government at the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, Jose Antonio Kast Rist, according to the MEA statement. During the visit, Kirti Vardhan Singh is expected to call on the outgoing President Gabriel Boric Font and the incoming President Rist, as well as the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jose Francisco Perez Mackenna.

