Monsoon Session of Parliament begins today

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Monsoon Session of the Parliament begins on Monday marking the first sitting since Operation Sindoor, India’s precision airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the session before it officially begins.

This Monsoon Session, the first since Operation Sindoor, India’s precision airstrikes on terror camps in Pakistan following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, will span from July 21 to August 21, encompassing 21 sittings over 32 days.

Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned from August 12 to August 17 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations, and will reconvene on August 18.

The Opposition demands answers and accountability on various fronts. Chief among the issues to be debated is Operation Sindoor, following the April 22 terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

The Opposition has pressed for a statement from Prime Minister Modi on the matter, and also wants a response to US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan.

Another contentious issue expected to take centre stage is the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Opposition parties have raised concerns over the transparency and timing of the exercise, accusing the government of attempting to influence the upcoming state elections.

The government, meanwhile, is set to introduce several key bills during the session. These include proposed legislation on GST reforms, taxation laws, public trust regulation, sports governance, ports and minerals, and the preservation of geo-heritage sites.

A parliamentary panel report on the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, is also slated to be presented in the Lok Sabha.

Additionally, Parliament is expected to debate a proposal for the removal of a judge, further adding to the weighty agenda.

“We are very open to a discussion on important issues like Operation Sindoor. These are issues of great national importance. The government is not shying away and will never shy away, but is open to discussions within rules, conventions.” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after the all-party meeting held on Sunday.

He emphasised that, for the government, rules and conventions are important.

--IANS

rs/