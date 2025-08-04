August 04, 2025 7:49 PM हिंदी

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Mukesh Chhabra for casting him 'twice' in Jawan

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Shah Rukh Khan indulged in a fun banter with Mukesh Chhabra, the casting director for Atlee's "Jawan". In a typical SRK style, he thanked Chhabra for casting him in the role, not once, but twice.

As Shah Rukh posted a clip of himself winning the National Award for "Jawan" on his X timeline, Chhabra reshared the video with a heartfelt “Love you", along with a lovestruck, evil eye, and red heart emoji.

Reacting to this, SRK commented a hilarious reply saying, "Thank you very much for casting me in the film... twice."

For the unversed, King Khan played a dual role in "Jawan" - Captain Vikram Rathore and his son, Azad Rathore.

Chhabra also responded with equal humor. He wrote “Sir” along with a face with tongue emoji, red heart emoji, face with Tears of Joy emoji and an evil eye emoji.

Spilling his excitement about his first National Award win, Shah Rukh dropped a video on the micro-blogging site. He said, “I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, pride and humility. To be honored with the National Award is a moment that I will cherish for a lifetime. Thank you so much to the jury, the chairman and to the INB ministry and to everyone who thought I was worthy of this honor. I want to thank all my directors and writers, especially for the year 2023. So thank you Raju sir, thank you Saeed and especially thanks to Atlee sir and his team for giving me the opportunity in Jawaan and trusting me to deliver and be worthy of this award”.

Several who's who from the B-town congratulated SRK on winning a National Award after 33-years in the industry.

King Khan's better half, Gauri Khan, extended her wishes to SRK, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar on being honored with the prestigious award.

Dropping a few photos with her three absolute favourites, Gauri wrote on Insta, "Three of my absolute favourites just WON big…and so did our hearts... When talent meets goodness, magic happens - So proud, and so ready to brag about them forever!"

